'A battle for police': Ben-Gvir justifies decision to vote against coalition on key tax bill

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir justified his decision to vote against the coalition earlier this week on the “Trapped Profits Bill” in an interview with 103FM on Thursday.

Ben-Gvir had previously noted he opposed the bill due to his discontent with the 2025 budget allocation to his ministry, which he said would have a negative effect on police activity.

Speaking with 103FM, the minister affirmed his responsibility for the police, stating, "I love the prime minister and Bismuth so much, but I must say that I am more concerned about the condition of the police officers."

"I am fighting the battle for the police officers and your children; how can I look them in the eyes? These people need food and a salary, and we cannot harm them," he added.

According to him, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has refused to meet with him on the subject. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen in the Knesset plenum ahead of a budget vote, December 31, 2024 (credit: FLASH90/CHAIM GOLDBERG)

"I want to pound the table right now so that we don't have to bring down the government. A lack of governance will topple the government," he further noted, affirming, "if all these things are not included in the budget, there will be no police force."

With regard to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, Ben-Gvir stated, "The government will fall if we do not dismiss the attorney general. I haven't just started asking for her dismissal yesterday; I've been saying for an entire year: let's dismiss her. There is a right wing that talks but does the opposite; with me, it's different."

He also addressed reports "that various Netanyahu associates gave instructions to act" against him and affect his party's standing in the polls.

"I don't know who these associates are, but I know that when they want to target someone, they go all in. With all due respect to mandates or flattery, principles are more important to me," Ben-Gvir asserted.

Netanyahu slams Ben-Gvir

After the bill passed in the Knesset earlier this week, Netanyahu called it a "great victory for the coalition."

"There is no greater irresponsibility or folly than destabilizing the coalition at this time or risking the fall of a right-wing government," the prime minister said, slamming Ben-Gvir.

In order for the coalition to secure a majority, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was forced to leave Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem after undergoing surgery, and Likud MK Boaz Bismuth had to attend the Knesset despite sitting shiva for his mother.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.