'We went for a bad deal': Former Northern Project Coordinator criticizes Lebanon ceasefire

Maj.-Gen. (res.) Eliezer “Chayni” Marom, who served until recently as the Northern Project Coordinator, criticized the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon in an interview with Radio 103FM on Friday.

"In my opinion, the agreement was made hastily. The Americans probably pressured us, and we went for a bad deal. It sets a timeline for the withdrawal of the IDF from Lebanon," he said.

"We should have said there is already an agreement—the UN Resolution 1701, which states that there is a separation zone between us and Hezbollah," he argued, adding that Israel should have enforced the resolution instead.

Marom addresses resignation

In mid-December, Marom resigned from his post, six months into his role. He explained the circumstances that led to his decision as minister Ze'ev Elkin assumed the role of minister in the Finance Ministry.

Elkin's new role was also addressed in his December resignation letter, in which Marom wrote, "With Minister Elkin's entry into the position, my role and responsibilities were significantly altered. Following discussions with the minister, we agreed that under his guidance, the role no longer required a director-general with senior managerial skills but a different kind of figure.

In his 103FM interview Marom further referred to the plans to return the northern evacuees home.

"We diverted 200 million from the 2024 budget for the return home, and we have a five-year plan from which 4 billion will be allocated this year, and the rest will be allocated by 2029. The heads of the local authorities were partners in preparing the plans, and I hope they will be implemented," he said.

