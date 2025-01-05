Judicial Selection Committee change still in cards as deadline to appoint Chief Justice nears

Justice Minister Yariv Levin may attempt to pass a controversial law that will give the coalition control over appointments of judges and of the Supreme Court Chief Justice, prior to the January 16 deadline by which a permanent chief justice must be appointed, a spokesperson for Levin said on Sunday.

The law in question, which passed all legislative stages save for second and third reading in the plenum already in March 2023, would grant the coalition control of the Judicial Selection Committee.

This would give the coalition control over appointment of judges to all courts in Israel, as well as control over the appointment of the chief justice.

The High Court ruled on December 12 that Levin must hold a vote to appoint a permanent chief justice by January 16, after the justice minister refrained from doing so since the previous chief justice Esther Hayut retired in October 2023.

Levin supports conservative justice Yosef Elron for the position, but the majority of the committee will likely elect interim chief justice Yizhak Amit, who is the longest sitting judge on the high court bench. High Court of Justice May 3, 2020 (credit: COURTESY HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE)

Controversial law

The law is controversial and considered a major part of the government’s judicial reforms. Even if the bill returns to the Knesset plenum this week or next week, it remains unclear whether it will receive support from the entire coalition.

The Ministerial Committee on Legislation, which is chaired by Levin, decided to delay by two weeks a different bill by MK Tally Gotliv (Likud), which would alter the election process of the chief justice. Gotliv’s proposal is to have the chief justice elected by the Knesset in a discreet vote. In addition, the chief justice can be a high court justice with three years on the bench, but in certain cases it can also be a regional court chief or a law academic.

Deputy Attorney General Avital Sompolinski wrote in a letter to Levin regarding Gotliv’s proposal on Sunday, that it “severely violated core values of democratic governing and does not meet necessary legal criteria,” and therefore could not be advanced.

Sompolinski listed two reasons: first, it constituted an attempt to “change the rules of the game” of electing a chief justice “while the game is being played”; and second, that it would lead to the “politicization of the procedure of appointing the high court chief justice.”

Sompolnski added that Gotliv’s proposal was a continuation of the judicial reforms. The deputy AG attached to her letter an over 100-page legal opinion from February 2023 over all of the parts of the reform that Levin had announced, including the attempt to alter the makeup of the judicial selection committee.