State attorney rejects MK Gotliv's immunity claim in Mossad chief defamation case

The Israeli State Attorney's office issued a letter to Likud MK Tally Gotliv on Sunday rejecting her claim of parliamentary immunity and demanding she appear for questioning over allegations she made about Mossad chief David Barnea and protest leader Shikma Bressler in January of 2024.

Gotliv had claimed Barnea possessed information showing Bressler had communicated with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar prior to the October 7 attacks.

"The claim is a recycled falsehood," the Mossad said in a statement after Gotliv’s accusation.

"The Mossad head has never met, spoken to, or invited Shikma Bressler to a meeting. This is the second time MK Gotliv spread baseless lies," the statement added.

Gotliv has refused to appear for investigation, citing The Immunity Law. However, according to the State Attorney’s office, police may call in Knesset members for questioning when suspicion of a criminal offense arises.

עדנה קרנבל מפרסמת שארה״ב יירטה שיחות בין בעלה של שקמה ברסלר לגדול המרצחים יחיא סינואר מס ימים לפני התופת. ראש המוסד זימן את ברסלר לפגישה. זוכרים שרשמתי כאן על פגישה בין ברסלר לראש המוסד? זוכרים שמשרד רוה״מ הוציא הכחשה לדבריי ואני הבהרתי שאני עומדת מאחורי דבריי? המקורות שלי ברזל! pic.twitter.com/0LEUBfEP6y — טלי גוטליב (@TallyGotliv) January 24, 2024

During the investigation, they'll determine if the member's actions were part of their official duties, which would be protected by parliamentary immunity.

The State Attorney specifically listed actions that Knesset members are protected from - namely searches, wiretaps, and arrests.

“Your refusal to appear for questioning based on the claim of substantive immunity has no basis,” the letter stated.

Gotliv’s response

"I have no intention of appearing for questioning even if they ask me very nicely," Gotliv stated in response to the letter.

Gotliv claimed that she had been fulfilling her duties and, therefore, would not agree to be interrogated.

“I recommend that the Attorney General's Office resign because it is pathetic,” she added.