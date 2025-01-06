A-Sharq reveals 34 hostage names ahead of expected release - report

The Saudi news outlet A-Sharq published on Monday a list of what it claims to be the 34 hostages listed to be released in the first stage of a potential hostage deal.

Earlier, the BBC reported, claiming a Hamas official had shown it the list, that among the 34 hostages listed by Hamas to be released in the first stage of a potential hostage deal are young children, 10 women, and 11 male hostages aged 50-85.

Among the names on the list included the Bibas family - Kfir, Ariel, Shiri, and Yarden, though on separate lists - Naama Levy, Omer Shem Tov, and Shlomo Mansour.

It was unclear how many of the hostages were still alive, the British news outlet added.

According to the report, among the hostages on the list are also those who Hamas claims are unwell.

PMO denies reports that Israel received list of hostages

On Sunday, Reuters reported that Hamas approved a list of 34 hostages presented by Israel to be released in a possible deal. The Prime Minister’s Office denied the report. A woman casts a shadow as she walks past a banner calling for the release of the hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, December 5, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

A source with knowledge of the hostage deal negotiations also told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday that talks were "progressing slowly" and that Israel did not receive "any list from Hamas regarding the hostages; we don’t know which hostages are alive or what their conditions are.”

Amichai Stein and Hannah Sarisohn contributed to this report.