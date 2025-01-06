Defense Ministry approves new department for released soldier, IDF reservist support

The Defense Ministry announced on Monday that it will establish a new department for released soldiers and IDF reservists in cooperation with the IDF.

The department, which will expand on the already-existing Released Soldiers’ Division and Fund, will include a dedicated branch for reservists’ welfare and be led by Col. (res.) Eyal Hans.

The department’s mandate includes honoring reservists, improving their rights and compensation, and fostering partnerships with government offices, local authorities, and civil organizations. It will also promote supportive legislation and government decisions.

Defense Minister Israel Katz approved the proposal which was presented by Defense Ministry Director-General Maj.-Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir. The announcement was made during a ministry leadership forum attended by Chief Reserve Officer Brig.-Gen. Beni Ben Ari.

"The State of Israel owes an immense debt of gratitude to the reservists for their contribution to national security during [the ongoing] war," Katz said. "We are reinforcing the reserves system as part of a new national initiative to recognize, reward, and elevate the status of reservists."

Katz's commitment

He emphasized that the new division is key to ensuring that those who shoulder the burden receive the recognition and support they deserve. "This is a central lesson from [the war], and we are committed to a policy that guarantees proper compensation and recognition for reservists' invaluable contribution to security.”

Zamir also underscored the critical role of reservists, saying, “The reserve system is a crucial pillar of the IDF’s readiness for prolonged warfare. After a year and a half of intense multi-front combat, the strain on reservists has been significant."

“The new division will work closely with the IDF to advance reservists' rights, compensation, and recognition, ensuring their diverse needs are addressed effectively," Zamir concluded.