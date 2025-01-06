Hostage families: Israel has created 'Schindler's list' that will abandon them to a horrific death

Representatives of the families of hostages held a press conference at the Hostage Families Headquarters on Monday, responding to recent reports about a list of hostages allegedly published by Hamas amid ongoing negotiation efforts.

Among the representatives were Ayelet Goldin, sister of Lt. Hadar Goldin; Yaron Or, father of Avinatan Or; Meirav Leshem Gonen, mother of Romi Gonen; and Yotam Cohen, brother of Nimrod Cohen. Their unified message was clear: “This is the time to seize the historic opportunity and bring everyone home.”

"We cannot let Hamas dictate our fate," Ayelet Goldin stated.

“Hadar was abandoned and died in Hamas captivity. I have stood here for a decade, and my heart still pounds as I speak in tears. For 10 years, I have fought for my brother’s right to be brought home for a Jewish burial. I beg you—do not let us, the victimized families, be forced to fight each other in the cruelest reality show of all. For 10 years, I’ve warned that those who abandon fallen soldiers will also abandon the wounded—and October 7 was the peak of that abandonment."

"We are at a historic crossroads. I beg the government—we have the strength. And yet, we continue to let Hamas control us. Look at me—I am your warning sign. I beg you—look at me and see your children’s faces. Understand there is one higher purpose: to seize this historic moment and bring everyone home. Whoever fails to seize this moment—everyone will become Hadar Goldin and Ron Arad," Goldin concluded. Families of Israelis held hostage in Gaza hold a press conference in Tel Aviv on January 6, 2024 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Yaron Or delivered a poignant message to his son in Hamas captivity:

“The prime minister of Israel plans to leave you behind for a very long time—you and all the men and fighters. My son, they are leaving you behind. This is the prime minister’s proposal. He has chosen not to decide. So, he releases some and leaves the rest behind."

"I speak now to all Israelis—especially those feeling hopeful—this concerns only a small number of living hostages, exactly as Hamas planned. And not for free. The army is retreating from strategic positions, strengthening Hamas, and leaving others behind. After this deal, there will be no more deals," Or continued.

"Either we insist that everyone is freed at once, or they will be left behind, and Hamas will continue to toy with us for years to come. Israel can secure a deal to bring everyone back. Israel, which claims victory over Iran, Hezbollah, and Syria—this is the best it can offer? I call on the public to understand—this is not a deal; this is despair. Stand against it. Demand that the government bring them all home.”

"We cannot allow lives to be traded selectively"

Yotam Cohen described the emotional toll of conflicting reports and political maneuvering.

“In recent days, we have all witnessed the psychological terror unfolding—contradictory reports, statements from Knesset members, and attempts to undermine protests. This morning crossed every line. We discovered that the Israeli government has created a ‘Schindler’s List’—66 whose fate has been predetermined," Cohen said.

"This same deal could have been reached earlier. The only reason they are still there is that the government refuses to pay the necessary price to save the citizens it abandoned," Cohen continued. "The government insists on a partial deal that will condemn the remaining hostages to a horrific fate. My brother Nimrod and the other soldiers will rot in the tunnels forever."

"There is no excuse for this abandonment—no justification for distinguishing between lives. The Israeli government has no right to act as a gatekeeper, deciding who lives and who dies. This is playing with human lives. It is reminiscent of concentration camps—only in reverse," he concluded.

Speaking in English, Merav Leshem Gonen addressed President-elect Donald Trump.

"This morning was one of the most difficult mornings that we had as families of hostages and people of Israel when three people were murdered inside Israel. We also saw some of the lists that we wanted to see as if we could choose between one hostage and another," Gonen said.

"I call to you, President Trump - you are the most powerful and strongest leader. I ask you to continue supporting the strongest country in the Middle East. We choose to continue. Support us and make sure that the first hostage will come out - and also the last one. Because they all deserve to have their freedom back. And the families of the hostages that already were murdered are also entitled to have their closure."

"We ask you: please don't let any hostage stay behind. Please make sure all hostages are coming back home. Please make sure that you are standing with us - do whatever is needed to bring them back," Gonen concluded.