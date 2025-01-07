Hezbollah planned to target Metula Chabad before raid plans were thwarted, rabbi says

Rabbi Moshe Sasonkin’s Chabad home was one of the intended targets in Hezbollah’s Oct.7-style raid plans thwarted by the IDF, the rabbi claimed, citing senior officials, according to Ynet.

Rabbi Sasonkin claimed Hezbollah had collected detailed information on him, including his address and details of a car he drove. The information was allegedly uncovered by soldiers operating in a Hezbollah bunker in the Lebanese village of Kfar Kila.

Among the stockpiles of weapons, numerous documents were reportedly found which outlined the terror group’s plans.

“A senior source told me that after IDF forces entered the village of Kfar Kila, they discovered a document containing highly detailed plans for a massacre similar to the one on October 7,” Rabbi Sasonkin told Kfar Chabad newspaper. “Among the intelligence found in Hezbollah’s underground bunkers was a list of the most important people in Metula. Even our home was marked on the terrorists' maps, complete with a precise description of our car.”

IDF official spokesman Daniel Hagari confirmed in September that eliminated Radwan Force Commander Ibrahim Aqil headed the "Plan to Conquer the Galilee."

A plan to invade Israel

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stated that as part of the plan, Hezbollah intended to invade Israel, capture Galilee settlements, and kidnap and murder Israeli civilians.

“With all the hardships, we must remember that each one of us is a living miracle. We’ve all experienced a miraculous salvation,” Rabbi Sasonkin stressed. “There’s no logical explanation for what stopped the terrorists in Lebanon from carrying out their plans on October 7, just like the terrorists in Gaza did in the south.”

