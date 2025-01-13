40 pro-Israel student leaders visit Jewish state for intense leadership trip

In response to a rising tide of anti-Israel sentiment on university campuses across North America, some 40 pro-Israel student leaders from over 30 top universities took part in an intense eight-day pro-Israel leadership trip to Israel in late December.

Representing prestigious institutions such as Cornell University, American University, University of Michigan, Stanford University, NYU, Columbia University, University of Florida, and the University of Toronto, these student leaders decided to embark on a mission to deepen their understanding of Israel’s security challenges and its historical ties to the land, as well as its current political landscape. Their aim was to return to their campuses equipped with new insights, advocacy strategies, and tools to combat misinformation and antisemitic rhetoric.

The initiative, organized by Hasbara Fellowships in partnership with IsraelAmbassadors.com, is part of a broader effort to support student leaders in confronting growing hostility toward Israel. This trip could not have come at a more crucial time. Anti-Israel and antisemitic sentiment on campuses is not a new phenomenon, but the environment has become more hostile in recent years. The October 7 attacks, which shocked the world, have only exacerbated these tensions, and students who identify with Israel have found themselves at the center of increasing hostility.

A hard-hitting pro-Israel activist mission

Michael Eglash, founder of Israelambassadors.com, said: “The eight-day hard-hitting pro-Israel activist centric mission has brought some of the best pro-Israel leaders representing 30 plus campuses across North America to not only bear witness to the terrible atrocities committed on October 7 but also to acquire the skills and strategies to refute the lies and distortion when they return to their campuses.”

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, addressed the students in advance of their visit to Israel and emphasized the importance of their role in Israel’s advocacy. “What you are all doing is crucial. Your presence in Israel is a testament to your dedication to standing with Israel, and with the Jewish people, especially during these challenging times. The issues you face on campus are real, and your resolve and activism will no doubt create a powerful momentum in your communities that will shift the narrative and support Israel on a wider scale.” The students chat with former Jewish Agency chair Natan Sharansky. (credit: Israelambassadors.com)

The mission began with an educational journey across Israel, including both historic and strategic sites, designed to offer a firsthand experience of the realities on the ground. The group kicked off their visit with a trip to the North, where they participated in a presentation on the current geopolitical landscape, led by IDF Maj. (res.) Elliot Chodoff, who outlined the realities of Israel’s ongoing security challenges.

The students then visited the South, where they heard the harrowing testimonies of survivors of the October 7 attacks, which left a deep impact on the group. They had the opportunity to hear firsthand accounts of the terror at Kibbutz Be’eri, where Nieve Higgins, a resident of the kibbutz, shared his powerful personal account, recounting the horrors of that day and the resilience of his community. From there, the group visited the site of the Supernova music festival, where they were deeply moved by the stories of survival and heroism that emerged in the wake of the festival massacre.

Romie Avivi Stuhl from the University of Oregon said, “Visiting Kibbutz Be’eri and seeing the destruction of homes from the October 7 attack, as well as the rebuilding that is beginning to take place, was extremely impactful. The war is still ongoing, and there are 100 individuals still being held hostage in Gaza; but despite this, Be’eri felt symbolic of the Jewish story. To me, it symbolized resilience, community, and continuation after devastation.”

David Leder, a student at Columbia University, expressed how impactful this part of the trip was. “This was one of the most meaningful journeys of my life as a Zionist Jew. Meeting the survivors and heroes of the October 7 attacks in the South, and gaining vital insights from security experts in the North about the threats from Hezbollah was essential. I aim to use this experience to educate and raise awareness.”

Hollis Coker, a student from Seattle University, noted that at her school, “an anti-Israel stance is the norm. ‘Zionist’ is an insult, and public statements like ‘Go back to Europe’ or ‘Intifada revolution’ are lauded as passionate expressions supporting an oppressed group.” She said it’s clear “that the only way to combat this is through knowledge – knowledge that empowers all of us to stand up for ourselves and for Jewish people everywhere. That’s why this trip, and trips like these, are so important.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Isaac Babus, a student at Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Oregon, echoed Coker’s sentiments, adding that the challenges students face often stem from a lack of proper education about modern antisemitism and anti-Zionism. “This trip was so important to me because it allowed me to be a firsthand witness to the events that happened and are unfolding in Israel. As a Jew in the Diaspora, I see Israel as the one place where we can control our safety, especially when faced with growing antisemitism. On campus, I’ve experienced antisemitism firsthand – threats over social media, anonymous phone calls with slurs, and even an attempt to break into my dorm room. The main challenge in combating anti-Israel sentiment is how it’s taught – most students only learn about the Holocaust and aren’t educated on modern antisemitism, anti-Zionism, or the intersection of the two.”

The students were provided with an opportunity to meet key figures in Israel’s political and diplomatic spheres, including a visit to the Foreign Ministry, where Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel delivered a detailed briefing on Israel’s diplomatic efforts and the challenges it faces on the world stage. Haskel’s session was crucial for the students, as it provided them with insight into the complexities of Israel’s foreign relations and the global narratives that often misrepresent the country. The group also met with Israel’s president, Isaac Herzog.

Samuel Leschins, a student at University of Florida, said: “The highlight of the trip for me was meeting President Isaac Herzog, who reminded us that when we fight back against antisemitism on campus, we win. I will take back the experience of bearing witness to the atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7, giving me the knowledge and conviction to disprove any deniers on the other side. I am committed more than ever to continuing my advocacy for the State of Israel and the Jewish people, both on campus at the University of Florida and at higher levels, ensuring their voices are heard and defended.”

Throughout the trip, the students held regular sessions on combating antisemitism, which is on the rise globally and especially in academic environments. The students were consistently challenged to think critically about how to confront the growing tide of misinformation and hate, especially on campuses where anti-Israel sentiment can often spill over into antisemitism. At the campus of Tel Aviv University, they participated in a session focused on equipping them with the tools to combat these forces and effectively advocate for Israel within their academic communities.

One of the standout experiences of the trip was the students’ visit to Mount Herzl, the site of Israel’s national military cemetery. The visit was particularly poignant, as it allowed them to honor Israel’s fallen soldiers and hear the stories of bravery and sacrifice that have shaped the nation’s identity. Anava Berman, a soldier in the IDF, shared her personal account of serving in Israel’s military and the importance of defending the country against all threats. This deeply personal narrative reminded the students of the stakes involved in their advocacy efforts.

The group were also able to explore Jerusalem, visit the Western Wall, and journey to Judea and Samaria, where they visited key historical sites such as Hebron and the Cave of the Patriarchs. At the Kfar Etzion Heritage Center, they were briefed on the challenges of settlement life and the historical significance of the area. These visits helped the students understand the deep-rooted connections that the Jewish people have to the Land of Israel, providing a broader context for their advocacy efforts.

The trip culminated with a summit at the World Zionist Organization’s headquarters, where the students participated in workshops led by key figures such as Natan Sharansky, a political activist. These sessions focused on strategies for grassroots activism, honing skills to effectively engage with peers on campus and create a lasting impact. Sharansky’s keynote address was particularly inspiring, as he spoke about the importance of standing up for Israel and the Jewish people, regardless of the challenges: “It’s surprising to realize the deep connection between anti-Zionism and antisemitism, especially when living in a free country. You can only win by fighting openly. Be proud Jews, unafraid to stand for Zionism as part of our identity! When American institutions hear this loudly, they have no choice but to defend us, and I hope we see this more.”

Amanda Yakobovitz, a student at the University of Western Ontario, said: “Natan Sharansky is an incredible individual, and his contributions to Israel and world Jewry are inspiring. He was so personable and eager to hear from us, and I’m so honored to have had this opportunity.”

Romie Avivi Stuhl from the University of Oregon expressed the transformative nature of the trip: “Through attending pro-Israel conventions and now this leadership trip, I continue to gain the tools and inspiration to better promote pro-Israel messaging and create safe spaces for celebrating Israel.”

Stuhl’s sentiments are shared by many of her peers, who are determined to confront the growing tide of antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment in their respective communities. These students recognize the importance of their role as advocates for Israel and see this mission as an opportunity to further hone their leadership skills in preparation for their return to campus.

As Alan Levine, CEO of Hasbara Fellowships, noted, “By becoming informed and proactive, we can effectively challenge misinformation, support our fellow Jews, and ensure that the voices of those who stand with Israel are never silenced.”

Through this mission, these young leaders are not only building a stronger connection to Israel but are also empowering themselves to be more effective advocates. Their commitment to advocating for Israel and standing against hate and misinformation is more vital than ever. By coming together in Israel, they are sending a powerful message of unity and resilience – a message that will continue to reverberate on campuses across North America long after their trip ends.■