Beit Issie Shapiro: Breaking barriers for Israelis with disabilities

When my father was confined to a wheelchair, we discovered how hard it was to find an accessible restaurant in Jerusalem. Accessibility in Israel has become a growing challenge, particularly with the rising number of war injuries. Addressing these issues is more crucial than ever.

February marks Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance, and Inclusion Month (JDAIM), established in 2009 to raise awareness and foster change in the lives of those with disabilities within the Jewish community.

On a recent exclusive tour of Beit Issie Shapiro in Ra’anana, The Jerusalem Report observed remarkable innovations in accessibility and inclusion. Beit Issie’s vision is clear: Every person with a disability deserves equal rights and the opportunity to participate in communal life.

A legacy of inclusion

Beit Issie Shapiro was founded in memory of Issie Shapiro, who emigrated from South Africa to Israel in 1977. Tragically, he passed away on a fundraising trip to the US to support people with special needs in Israel. His family decided to carry forward his vision. Led by his daughter, Naomi Stuchiner, a social worker, the organization started out in 1980 with 16 children in a small house. Today, from its headquarters in Ra’anana, Beit Issie impacts over half a million people worldwide.

The organization’s approach is threefold: developing cutting-edge services; promoting societal change through advocacy; and sharing knowledge globally through research, training, and consultation. This comprehensive strategy has positioned Beit Issie as a pioneer in disability services and systemic change. Children are seen playing at Beit Issie Shapiro. (credit: SHARON ALTSHUL)

Innovations that transform lives

Beit Issie’s groundbreaking achievements include the community’s first hydrotherapy pool, now a model for over 100 similar pools nationwide. The facilities at Beit Issie serve diverse needs, from individual rehabilitation to wide community access. In one instance, a longtime donor who suffered a stroke during the current war is finding renewed independence through hydrotherapy and other therapies the attentive staff at Beit Issie offer.

The sports center is another example. Open to the community, it offers cutting-edge fitness equipment and programs. Beit Issie also has advanced training for special education professionals in sports therapy to benefit communities across Israel, fostering inclusion and empowerment.

Advocacy and education

In 1982, Beit Issie launched an early intervention center nursery school, then pushed to get legislation passed to provide early intervention for nursery classes for all special needs children. Legislative milestones like the 2000 law guaranteeing early intervention services for children with disabilities resulted. This commitment to addressing gaps has led to innovative solutions, such as the on-site dental clinic designed for patients requiring specialized care. Visual aids and step-by-step guidance reduce anxiety for young patients, ensuring that critical care is accessible to all. The dental clinic was also open to evacuees this past year.

The Snoezelen Multi-Sensory Environment, provides a calming space to alleviate agitation and anxiety. The room, with its customizable lights, sounds, and textures, also encourages communication and engagement.

Responding to crisis

During the crisis of wartime, Beit Issie Shapiro has adapted to meet emerging needs. The Quiet Rooms initiative, developed with The Joint and the Ministry of Health, created calming spaces in hotels hosting evacuees. These rooms, equipped with virtual reality technology, provided emotional support for individuals like Zion Sa'adia, who faced profound trauma after losing his son in the Second Lebanon War. Displaced from his home after October 7, "Every time I heard that a soldier had fallen, I felt anxious, sad, and tense at the thought of those new mourning families," he said. However, going to the quiet room, Sa'adia said he was able to collect himself, feel calmer, and leave feeling renewed.

The support during wartime was invaluable for families like that of Ashira Greszes, whose son Yedidya attends Beit Issie’s De Lowe Early Intervention Center. She described the therapies and emotional care offered by Beit Issie as a surrogate family, especially important in the challenging times of having to run to a shelter.

Tech for Heroes

Technology plays a vital role in empowering individuals with disabilities. Programs like Tech for Heroes, under program director Orit Grinstein, provide solutions for rehabilitation and independence. Adi Timor is an IDF soldier who was seriously wounded in both legs and one arm by an IED [improvised explosive device] in Gaza. Innovations such as smart home controls, voice-activated devices, and mobility aids have transformed his daily life. He lay unresponsive in the hospital, undergoing multiple surgeries and procedures for three and a half weeks before starting eight months of rehabilitation and moving to Tel Aviv. “I choose to see my situation as part of my life now,” Adi said, reflecting the resilience fostered by Beit Issie’s support and technology aids.

Serving all communities

Recognizing the unmet needs of Israel’s Arab population, Beit Issie established the Sindian Center in Qalansuwa upon the request of the Israeli government – the first early intervention center for children with disabilities in the Arab community. This initiative underscores the organization’s commitment to inclusivity across all sectors of society.

Leadership and global impact

Ahmir Lerner, executive director since 2019, brings a unique perspective to Beit Issie’s mission. He is a former Israel Air Force officer with a background in public service. His leadership has propelled the organization forward. Beit Issie’s impact extends beyond Israel, with special consultative status at the UN’s Economic and Social Council since 2012.

Endless possibilities

As we were leaving the campus, young children were participating in a new outdoor activity in a new partnership this year between the Special Education School and the NGO Etgarim. They come each week to run a ropes course activity. This scene epitomized the spirit of Beit Issie Shapiro: breaking barriers and opening doors to endless possibilities.

After a 2019 visit, former Jerusalem Post editor-in-chief Yaakov Katz wrote, “Places like Beit Issie Shapiro give a sense of hope that those barriers will be overcome.”

As we begin 2025, where communication using only eye movement is possible, the hope keeps growing stronger.■