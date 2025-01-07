The Galilion Hotel in Israel's Hula Valley is set to become the first hotel in Upper Galilee to resume operations on January 9, 2025, following a 14-month closure due to regional conflict.

The hotel has undergone an extensive 5 million NIS renovation during its dormancy, emerging as a symbol of recovery for the war-affected northern region.

"The opening of the hotel gates is an exciting and defining moment for us, full of hope and renewed belief in a better future," said Erez Moshe, CEO of Galilion. "The return of Galilion to operations symbolizes part of the recovery process of the northern region."

The comprehensive renovation included upgrades to all 120 rooms and suites, enhancement of public spaces including the lobby and spa area, expansion of the pool facilities, and modernization of conference halls.

The hotel also took the opportunity to strengthen partnerships with local businesses, developing new tourism packages that feature regional tours, culinary experiences, and cultural events. Landmark upper Galilee hotel reopens with NIS 5m. Renovation after war closure. (credit: Aya Ben Ezri)

'An opportunity for all of us to unite'

The reopening represents more than just a return to business for the luxury property. According to Moshe, hotels in Upper Galilee serve as crucial economic engines, supporting a network of local suppliers and service providers. "This is an opportunity for all of us to unite and bring this wonderful area back to full activity," he said.

Located in the heart of the Hula Valley, the boutique hotel offers panoramic views of Mount Hermon, the Galilee Mountains, and the Golan Heights. Its facilities include an upscale restaurant specializing in local cuisine, a wine bar featuring regional vintages, a spa with ten treatment rooms, and conference facilities capable of hosting up to 600 participants.

The hotel's return to operation comes with introductory rates starting at 1,011 NIS per couple per night for January and February 2025. Beyond tourist accommodations, the property aims to serve as a hub for business and community conferences, offering various venues equipped with advanced multimedia technology.

"The Galilion Hotel is not just a place to stay; it symbolizes renewal, perseverance, and the optimistic spirit characteristic of the residents of Upper Galilee," Moshe added, encouraging businesses and the public to support the region's recovery through their patronage.