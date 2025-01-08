Ronit Ganon-Amit appointed CEO of i24NEWS, Frank Melloul promoted to chairman

i24NEWS, the international news network based in Israel, announced on Wednesday the appointment of Ronit Ganon-Amit as its new CEO. She succeeds Frank Melloul, who has been promoted to the role of Chairman of i24NEWS.

According to a statement by i24NEWS, Ronit Ganon-Amit brings "extensive experience in media, communications, and digital strategy to her new role." Previously, she served as Deputy CEO of Reshet 13, a board member of Channel 2 News, and Vice President of Client Relations at yes. Her professional achievements include spearheading strategic initiatives and driving revenue growth in competitive markets. "Ganon-Amit will lead i24NEWS into its next phase, focusing on growth and expansion," the statement said.

Commenting on her appointment, Ganon-Amit said: "I am honored to be appointed CEO of i24NEWS. This is a rare opportunity to lead a global network that has expanded its operations in Israel over the past year. At this critical time, it is vital to share the story of our region in innovative ways that cater to diverse audiences and digital media consumption. I am excited to join a passionate team under the leadership of Frank Melloul and look forward to our shared success."

Israel’s first 24/7 news channel, i24 in Hebrew (credit: Courtesy)

Next stages

Frank Melloul, who founded i24NEWS, transitions to the role of Chairman, where he will concentrate on advancing the network's international development and forging strategic partnerships. Melloul’s new role aims to strengthen i24NEWS's presence in the Middle East and position it as a leading media voice in the evolving region.

Reflecting on his new role, Melloul said: "It is a great honor to continue contributing to i24NEWS's growth and influence on the global stage as its Chairman. The network has made a significant impact recently, particularly amid regional transformations following the Abraham Accords. Under Ronit Ganon-Amit's leadership, I am confident i24NEWS will continue to thrive and deliver quality coverage to our audiences."