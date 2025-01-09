Support line for released hostages and families is launched by NATAL, Kamim Foundation

The Kamim Foundation and NATAL—Israel Trauma and Resiliency Center—have launched a dedicated phone line to support released hostages and their families.

The "Kamim Line" offers therapeutic support for released hostages, their families, and even the families of those who were killed.

The hotline provides both short-term emotional assistance and long-term support.

The support line was introduced on January 6 at an event attended by former hostages, the families of hostages, and guests, including Reuven Rivlin, Honorary President of Kamim and the 10th president of Israel; Ezra Cohen, Panama’s ambassador to Israel; and Attorney Alan Schneider, director of B’nai B’rith World Center in Jerusalem.

The Kamim Foundation was established by members of the Hostage Families Forum, relatives of hostages, and business and philanthropic volunteers. It was inspired by the US September 11 Victim Compensation Fund and focuses on financial, emotional, and occupational rehabilitation.

“The Kamim Line represents a new strategic partnership between the foundation and NATAL, which has over 27 years of experience providing psychological and emotional support to victims of war and terrorism,” said Attorney Shay Shoham, CEO of Kamim.

“Thanks to principal funding from B’nai B’rith International, we have established a dedicated support line that offers direct, personalized assistance to released hostages, those still in captivity, and their families.”

'Committed to supporting the families'

Efrat Shaprut, CEO of NATAL, added, “At Kamim and NATAL, we understand the immense emotional needs of the families, who require consistent and unwavering support over time. For this reason, we have committed to ensuring that our professionals will continue to support the families personally and for as long as necessary.”

Niva Vankert, the mother of hostage Omer Vankert, shared, “As a mother of a captive, the only thing I know for sure is that I know nothing. I don’t know how Omer will be when he returns, what he will need, or how long he will need it.

I don't know how to help my 14-year-old daughter, who's already living in a distorted reality with a mother who cries all the time while worrying about her older brother. But knowing that organizations like Kamim and NATAL are there to help—it's nothing short of a lifesaver."

Idit Ohel, whose son Alon was kidnapped on October 7, said, “The love and support we’ve received from the public have been incredible and heartwarming. But we’ve endured over 450 days of hardship, and there will be more challenges once Alon and the other abductees return.

The commitment of the Kamim Foundation and NATAL is both meaningful and vital. It strengthens our society’s spirit of generosity and support, and we know they’ll be by our side not only now but also after all the abductees come home—a day that can’t come soon enough.”

The Kamim Line can be reached at 073-2363316.