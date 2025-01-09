Likud MK: 'If we don’t respect the rule of law, there will be anarchy'

If there is no abiding by the rule of law, anarchy would ensue in Israel, Likud MK Moshe Saada told 103FM on Wednesday, addressing recent comments made by fellow party members.

Saada responded to Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi’s statement that he would not follow the High Court’s orders with regard to Israel’s public broadcaster KAN.

“I completely disagree with him on not complying with a High Court ruling. The High Court overstepped its boundaries and acted unlawfully, but Israel is a democratic state, and we do not want anarchy here.”

Saada addressed the investigation opened into Likud MK Tally Gotliv after she leaked the identity of the partner of protest leader Shikma Bressler, who serves in the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency).

“Those familiar with the rules of parliamentary immunity know that, in essence, Tally Gotliv is right. There is no authority to question her over her statements unless they are racist or a call for armed conflict. However, if you’re summoned, I believe you should show up and explain why there is no legal basis to investigate her in this matter. If they want, they can challenge her in court – it’s their right. And she will be acquitted based on straightforward legal grounds.” MK Tally Gotliv arrives for a court hearing at the High Court of Justice in Jerusalem on June 2, 2024 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

However, he added, “In my view, even if she’s legally correct, she should still show up for questioning because if we don’t respect the rule of law, there will be anarchy.”

'Duty to the truth'

“My duty is to the truth, and it’s our collective duty to remember that we are in the middle of a war and that our children are courageously defending one another. My voice represents the right-wing Likud perspective. I fight my battles against the enemy, but with my brothers, I seek compromise,” he further stated.

Speaking of the remarks made by aid to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Nathan Eshel, calling for an end to the war. “I believe that halting the fighting right now would mean the cessation of the Jewish people’s very existence. In World War II, the Americans didn’t ask how long it would take. They fought for four years against the Nazis and Japan.”