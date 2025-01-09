Israel to fly stone from Western Wall to 2025 Osaka Word Expo

Israel's Foreign Ministry is set to fly a stone from the Western Wall to the upcoming 2025 World Expo to be held in Osaka, Ynet reported earlier this week.

Representatives of the Israel Antiquities Authority are expected to aid in the removal of the stone from the southern area of the wall.

According to the Israeli media outlet, such a transfer will cost $32,525 in total.

The last time a stone was taken from the Jewish site of prayer was five years ago, Ynet stated, when it was transferred to an exposition in the US.

Showcasing Jewish culture and tradition

The Israeli booth at the expo is expected to showcase Israeli innovation along with Jewish tradition and culture. People at the Western Wall in Jerusalem (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The expo will take place from April to October 2025, with 158 countries confirming their participation in the event as of December, according to the expo's website.