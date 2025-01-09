'Where are you?': Rachel Goldberg-Polin cries out for hostage deal at Tel Aviv rally

Bereaved hostage family members spoke at Tel Aviv Hostage Square on Thursday evening, demanding a hostage deal following the recovery of Youssef al-Ziyadne's body from Hamas captivity in Gaza on Wednesday.

Among those speaking were Rachel Goldberg-Polin and Jon Polin, the mother and father of former hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was killed in Hamas captivity back in late August along with five other hostages.

"We are the parents of Hersh," Jon began, going on to recount the ongoing battle to bring back the hostages and the unfruitful attempts to reach a hostage deal. "We fought for their return."

"The price for the hostages will not go down," he added.

Following Jon's statements, Rachel began by stating, "We are the members of loss and bereavement. We don't want anyone else to join our community of tragedy and pain." Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Ori Danino, Alexander Lobanov and Almog Sarusi. (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum/Screenshot )

"Yet just yesterday, the al-Ziyadne family joined us. We employ all world leaders to make a deal to bring them home. The hostage represents all nationals."

"I will begin by asking all leaders the question posed in the bible, in Genesis: Where are you?" she asked. "Bring them home now."

Alon Gat, brother of the late Carmel Gat, who was held in Hamas captivity with Hersh until their murder, also spoke at the event.

The hostages 'undergo a Holocaust'

He was followed by Meirav Svirsky, sister of the late Itay Svirsky and daughter of Rafi and Orit Svirsky. Rafi and Orit were killed on October 7, 2023, during the Hamas-led cross-border attacks in southern Israel. Svirsky then recounted the suffering the hostage families have endured for months, adding that "yesterday, our hearts shattered again," in reference to the discovery of Ziyadne's body. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"The military pressure is killing them. Months ago, we declared that the only way to bring them home was with a hostage deal. Sign the deal before it is too late for everyone. What are you waiting for? The hostages are undergoing a Holocaust there," she declared.