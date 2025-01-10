IDF prepares for potential Hamas, PIJ attacks funded by Iran in West Bank

IDF troops have been carrying out a large-scale operation in West Bank villages in recent days, targeting Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) battalions funded by Iran.

Iran’s goal is to establish a terror front in the northern West Bank and disrupt Israel with attacks from that region.

Over the past year, the IDF and Shin Bet have countered these battalions, particularly in Tulkarm, where there have been shootings and other attacks.

The IDF’s assessments indicate that most of those involved were motivated by financial incentives rather than ideology.

Through use of intelligence, ambushes, and surveillance, the IDF has been able to neutralize terrorists and reduced the overall threat level. IDF soldiers operate in Nablus, in the West Bank, November 29, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Preparing for potential infiltration scenarios

The IDF is preparing for scenarios such as breaches of the barrier between Israel and the West Bank and potential infiltrations aimed at taking over settlements.

In response, the reserve brigades, known as the "David Brigades," has been deployed to carry out defensive missions along various borders.

In recent months, significant resources have been allocated to fortify the barrier along the West Bank border.

These efforts include reinforcing sections of the physical fence and deploying military forces to secure the area. The IDF has also set up a security zone with radar systems and observation units to enhance surveillance.

Amid rising concerns, residents near the West Bank border have been increasingly anxious following the October 7 attacks and recent statements made by Rafi Saar, mayor of Kfar Saba.

“The border communities have faced daily threats over the past year, and this cannot be ignored,” Saar said, emphasizing the continued threats faced by border communities.

He cited the recent seizure of an RPG launcher in Jenin as an example of the severity of the threat, and called for immediate government action to ensure the safety of residents.

According to Saar, local authorities have had to independently manage a significant increase in security expenses.

“The Kfar Saba municipality increased its security budget by NIS 8 million this year and allocated an additional NIS 30 million for response team staffing, emergency training, and reinforcing security in schools,” Saar said. He warned that without substantial government aid, maintaining these measures long-term would be unsustainable.

Reinforcements deployed but concerns remain

Following pressure from local authorities, the IDF reinforced its presence in the area, deploying units from the Home Front Command and the Lions of Jordan Battalion to bolster community security.

However, local leaders insist that these reinforcements are only a temporary fix.

“These measures are important, but they must not remain temporary,” Saar said. “We need a long-term plan that provides lasting security for the residents."