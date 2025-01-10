Israel's defense industry set to reach historic record in weapon sales - WSJ

Israel's defense industry, comprising of Elbit Systems, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), is set to reach a historic record in sales of weapons, according to a Thursday Wall Street Journal report.

The collective backlog for the three companies has risen by over 25%, according to the report, compared with a 23% surge for all of 2023.

Defense systems such as the Iron Dome and the Arrow missile, which have been proved on the battlefield in over a year of war have given rise to such sales among foreign actors, according to the report.

This was reiterated by a statement made to the publication by Slovakia's Defense Ministry who signed a €560 million deal to purchase the Barak MX Integrated Air Defense System, developed by IAI. The Iron Dome air defense missile systems is seen during operational trials conducted following the conclusion Operation Shield and Arrow on May 14, 2023 (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

The ministry reportedly noted it was “very important that the selling country is experienced in using the capability they offer us,” adding, “There is no doubt about Israel’s rich experience in the field of air defense.”

A big investment

On Tuesday, the Defense Ministry signed two major agreements with Elbit Systems, totaling approximately NIS 1 billion, as part of a strategic effort to strengthen the IDF’s self-sufficiency and operational readiness.

The first agreement, overseen by the ministry’s Department of Production and Procurement, focuses on the purchase of thousands of heavy air munitions to enhance the IDF’s strike capabilities.

The second deal, developed in coordination with the Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D) and the ministry’s Planning Department, involves the construction of a national raw materials facility.

The new plant will produce materials that were previously imported and is expected to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers while strengthening the domestic supply chain.

Due to the rise in both domestic and foreign demands, Israel's defense industry has had to adapt its production pace, the publication noted.

“We needed to work much more than we used to because demand increased in Israel and all over the world,” Chief executive at IAI, Boaz Levy, asserted with regard to the rise in requests.