Over 800 soldier parents accuse Netanyahu of sacrificing their children for personal benefit

Over 800 parents of active-duty and reserve soldiers serving in Gaza sent a direct appeal to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which they accused him of sacrificing the lives of both hostages and soldiers for personal benefit in an official letter on Thursday.

The letter attempted to defend those in combat since the country's multi-front war began after the October 7 Hamas attacks in 2023.

"We, the parents of combat soldiers in the IDF, who have been fighting since October 7 on several fronts," the letter began.

"We accuse you of a neverending war... that goes on and on only to serve your political survival," the letter read.

"We accuse you of sacrificing the lives of both the hostages and the soldiers," it continued. IDF soldiers from the Kfir brgigade operate in the Gaza Strip, November 20, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Calling on Netanyahu to end the war

"We call on you to stop the war immediately, bring home the hostages, and spare the lives of our soldiers. Let us rebuild the ruins you and your government are responsible for," the letter went on.

Describing the background of the situation, the letter read, "Our sons and daughters had to fight a war that was justified at its initial stages. It was an attack stemming from your years-long policy."

The letter then describes the loss the families have experienced since the start of the war.

"Our sons and daughters have lost many friends in the war, and every day, there are more and more lives taken and wounded in body and soul. They fought to achieve the consensual goals of the war, first and foremost the return of the hostages."

The letter also stated that without the government reaching a hostage deal, there would be no chance for the hostages held in Hamas captivity to return. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"After 14 months it is clear to everyone, that the hostages will not return without a deal that includes the end of the war in Gaza and an international solution," the letter stated.

"We will no longer let you use our children as cannon fodder," the letter concluded and was signed by the parents of the soldiers and reservists.