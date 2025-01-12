Education Min. declares 2025 as year of AI revolution in Israel

Education Minister Yoav Kisch declared 2025 as the Year of Artificial Intelligence to revolutionize education through advanced technology, the ministry announced on Wednesday.

The initiative aims to enhance teaching, learning, and management by equipping students and educators with essential AI knowledge and incorporating AI tools into instructional and assessment processes.

The ministry has been developing specialized teacher training programs and innovative lesson plans designed to make AI accessible to students and teachers of all backgrounds and age groups across Israeli society. The ministry views artificial intelligence as a tool that empowers educators and creates a more personalized learning experience tailored to individual student needs.

To ensure the program's success, the ministry has partnered with thousands of mentors from Israel’s high-tech sector and forged collaborations with global tech giants such as Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Intel. Teacher training sessions that introduce AI tools and their practical applications are already underway.

As part of the program, the Education Ministry will host an event with Google on January 7 titled "AI Connect for Education." Thousands of students, educators, and supervisors will participate, gaining hands-on experience with generative AI tools available for classroom use.

A groundbreaking global initiative

Education Minister Kisch highlighted the program’s significance. "We are proud to lead a groundbreaking global initiative—a full academic year dedicated to artificial intelligence in education. Thanks to an impressive collaboration with leading tech companies and the involvement of thousands of mentors from the high-tech industry, we are shaping an innovative model that will influence the future of education."

"Our goal is to integrate advanced technology with educational values, provide every student with an equal opportunity to excel in the digital age, and strengthen Israel's technological edge for the sake of our children's future," Kisch concluded.

Merav Zarbiv, Director of the Innovation and Technology Division and leader of the national program, emphasized the importance of cross-sector collaboration.

"The collaboration between teachers, students, and the high-tech industry underscores our commitment to advancing technological innovation while preserving educational values. We are creating a unique connection between the education system and the tech sector to lead meaningful change and shape the future of education in Israel."