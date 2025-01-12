Historical heritage sites on verge of closure after year of rockets to northern communities

During one of the recent rocket barrages targeting the Galilee, a rocket from Lebanon struck the historic Wilkomich Teacher's House at the Rosh Pina restoration site. The 141-year-old building sustained only minor damage—several stones fell from its outer wall and now await restoration by skilled workers.

However, the future of Wilkomich House and the surrounding historic buildings is under greater threat due to financial difficulties caused by the war. The site, which preserves the story of early Hebrew settlement in the Upper Galilee, is on the verge of closure.

In 2024, the site saw only 350 visitors, highlighting the severity of the crisis. Other northern heritage sites, such as those in Safed and Tiberias, face similar challenges, with many still shuttered after last year’s hostilities.

Tami Schwartz, chairwoman of the Rosh Pina Restoration Site Association, warned, “Without government support, we’ll have to close within a month. We’ve been without visitors for over a year, and our funds have run dry.”

The financial plight of the Galilee's tourism sector was addressed during a meeting of the Special Committee for Reducing Social Gaps in the Periphery.

The importance of tourism

Inbar Bezeq, CEO of the Upper Galilee Economic Development Company, emphasized the industry’s importance: “Tourism is an economic engine for the region.” She noted that 12,500 people—nearly 13% of the workforce in the Eastern Galilee—are employed in tourism, a figure 2.5 times the national average. Despite the meeting’s focus, no representatives from the Heritage Ministry or regional heritage sites were invited to participate.

“Israeli travelers are starting to return to the Galilee,” Schwartz said. “But even after hotels, restaurants, and cafes reopen, heritage sites need to operate alongside them. These sites are the soul of the Galilee. They add culture, history, and a connection to the past. Can anyone imagine Galilee tourism without them?”

The Heritage Ministry provides funding for the development and marketing of such sites but does not offer ongoing financial assistance, requiring each site to be self-sustaining. The Rosh Pina restoration site, managed by an association for over 40 years, includes meticulously preserved homes and original stone-paved streets that tell the story of the Galilee’s first settlers. “This site is like a museum—it can’t survive without support. We need a lifeline to stay afloat,” Schwartz stressed.

Advocates for northern heritage sites also pointed to the "Israeli Sabbath" project, which operated from 2021 to 2023, as a successful model for boosting site attendance. The project, funded by the Ministry of Culture and Sports, allowed families to visit heritage sites, museums, and cultural centers free of charge on weekends. Many sites made accommodations to avoid desecrating Shabbat. However, the government ceased funding the project more than a year and a half ago.

Schwartz and her colleagues believe that reinstating the "Israeli Sabbath" program could draw visitors back and help heritage sites remain open. "Renewing this initiative could make a critical difference in ensuring these sites continue to tell their stories for generations to come," she concluded.