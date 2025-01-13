Psychologist on house arrest for assaulting high school student in Ma'ale Adumim

Daniel Feldman, a psychologist, was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a high school student in Ma'ale Adumim, Israel Police reported.

Feldman, who works for the city's educational psychology service, was taken in for questioning and later released under house arrest.

On Sunday, the court permitted the release of his personal details at the police’s request, aiming to encourage any additional potential victims to come forward.

In a separate case, the Health Ministry’s disciplinary committee revoked the license of psychologist Idan Kosovsky in September after he was convicted of sexually assaulting two minors.

Kosovsky is currently serving a 55-month prison sentence for his crime. According to the court's decision, since February 2020, Kosovsky has been prohibited from providing any mental health treatment to patients. Psychologist Daniel Feldman. (credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's office)

The Health Ministry responded in a statement. "The Health Ministry has a zero-tolerance policy toward sexual abuse and harassment in the healthcare system," the ministry stated.

"To thoroughly and comprehensively address this unacceptable phenomenon, the Ministry is implementing various measures, including significantly increasing the severity of punishments recently imposed on offenders."

Convicted psychologist

In 2022, the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court convicted psychologist Yuval Carmi of sexually assaulting two patients.

Carmi received a 39-month prison sentence nine months of suspended time, and was ordered to pay 130,000 shekels in compensation to the victims. Though Carmi initially appealed the sentence, he eventually withdrew the appeal.

He admitted to indecent acts committed against a sexual assault survivor seeking treatment for PTSD in 2017, as well as against a young woman in a mental health crisis. As part of a plea bargain, the charges were reclassified from rape to describing his crime as “sexual relations.” The Health Ministry subsequently removed his name from its psychologist registry.