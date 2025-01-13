Israelis remain cautiously optimistic over potential hostage deal breakthrough

As Israel and Hamas are on the brink of a deal that could end the war in Gaza, Israelis continue to be cautiously optimistic.

For more than a year, negotiations between Hamas, Israel, and mediating countries have fallen flat as the terrorist organization has continued to stall conversations for long periods of time.

Hamas’ strategy has prolonged not only the duration of captivity for Israeli hostages but also the desperation of Palestinians who continue to live in war-torn Gaza because of their own government.

Late Monday night or Tuesday morning could bring news that Hamas approved the framework of the deal - and if this stands, 33 hostages will be released during the first phase of the agreement, diplomatic sources told The Jerusalem Post.

Sources also noted that on the 16th day of the established ceasefire, negotiations for the later stages of the hostage exchange would continue. With an impending hostage deal, protestors outside the IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv demand that the deal include all of the hostages, now held in captivity for 465 days. (credit: DANOR AHARON)

Hostage Square empty

Hostage Square in Tel Aviv has been the epicenter of emotions when updates regarding negotiations occur. From passionate rallies to grieving families coming together, the square is a symbol of strength for Israelis during the war.

But on Monday night, the square remained empty and quiet when sources confirmed the framework of the deal - as many Israelis continue to hold back when new information like this is released to the public.

“The chances are quite good right now, but nothing is sure until it’s signed. When it’s signed, maybe then we can be calmer,” said Nir, who lives in Tel Aviv.

Back in July 2024, optimism filled the country when news came out that Israel was close to finalizing a deal with Hamas, but sources say Hamas wasn’t ready to make a deal at that time. For reasons like this, Israelis say they’ve learned to guard themselves while also remaining optimistic.

"I'm almost afraid to hope after all this time, but of course, I am filled with hope and deep desire, and it will work this time against all odds," said Nili Bresler. "Strength we have, but patience we don't have anymore."

Bresler is the English teacher of 30-year-old Avinatan Or, who was kidnapped with his girlfriend Noa Argamani from the Nova music festival on October 7. Argamani was rescued by IDF and special forces from Gaza on June 8, after she endured 245 days of captivity.

“He’s a very talented electronics engineer,” Bresler said, who now volunteers at the Nova Tent at Hostage Square.“We’re all waiting for Avinatan to come back.”

Similar to the first hostage and prisoner exchange in November 2023, this deal will include phases of the release of hostages and the withdrawal of IDF troops in Gaza. Israelis are hoping this time the deal includes all hostages, not just a small number.

“I think all the 98 have to come out now, but we will take what we can get,” said Bresler.

“I believe that this time, the government will make all efforts, together with other countries like Qatar and the U.S., to bring back all of them, not to forget anyone, including the dead people,” said Nir.

Sources say this deal would be approved by Mohammed Sinwar, who has been more difficult to work with than his brother Yahya, who was the mastermind behind October 7th and was killed by the IDF in October 2024.