Hamas tells CNN: 'We are very close to an agreement with Israel'

Yair Lapid speaking at a faction meeting, January 13, 2025. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Yesh Atid and opposition head Yair Lapid addressed his meeting with Qatari officials in Paris on Sunday at the beginning of the Yesh Atid faction meeting on Monday.

"The Qatari senior official reported to us about the actual situation of the hostage deal. I can't go into all the details, but we learned from him that a deal is possible, and at this stage, Hamas is not interested in torpedoing it."

He also mentioned that due to the coalition's opposition to the deal, "I offered him a political safety net for a hostage deal. This offer is more valid than ever. If Netanyahu can and wants to make a deal, he and I will know how to close the details of the safety net in half an hour."