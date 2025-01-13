Hamas tells CNN: 'We are very close to an agreement with Israel'
Final draft of hostage deal presented to Hamas after 'breakthrough,' • Smotrich says emerging deal is a ‘national security catastrophe’
Lapid: A deal is possible, Hamas is uninterested in torpedoing it, I offered a political safety net
Yair Lapid addressed his meeting with Qatari officials in Paris, saying he offered to support Netanyahu politically if there is a deal.
Yesh Atid and opposition head Yair Lapid addressed his meeting with Qatari officials in Paris on Sunday at the beginning of the Yesh Atid faction meeting on Monday.
"The Qatari senior official reported to us about the actual situation of the hostage deal. I can't go into all the details, but we learned from him that a deal is possible, and at this stage, Hamas is not interested in torpedoing it."
He also mentioned that due to the coalition's opposition to the deal, "I offered him a political safety net for a hostage deal. This offer is more valid than ever. If Netanyahu can and wants to make a deal, he and I will know how to close the details of the safety net in half an hour."Go to the full article >>
'Very close to a hostage deal' Hamas official tells CNN
Several disagreements need to be resolved before finalizing the deal, the Hamas official said.
Hamas is very close to agreeing to a hostage deal with Israel, a Hamas official told CNN on Monday.
However, several disagreements still need to be resolved before finalizing the deal. One key issue is Hamas wants Israel to commit to a permanent ceasefire instead of just a temporary pause.
Additionally, Hamas has requested that Israel withdraw from the Philadelphi corridor, which is a 14-kilometer-long strip of land that separates the Gaza Strip from Egypt's Sinai Desert.
The Hamas official also told CNN that the terrorist organization has a list of Palestinian prisoners that they demand be released, as well as a map of territories from which they demand the IDF withdraw.
Final draft of hostage deal presented to Hamas after 'breakthrough,' official says
"It seems to be going in a positive direction, but [we] must be careful. We know this from past experiences," a source told The Jerusalem Post.
A three-stage deal to release the hostages held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza has been reached, and parties are awaiting Hamas’s response, a source told The Jerusalem Post on Monday morning.Go to the full article >>
Smotrich – emerging deal is a ‘national security catastrophe’
Now is the time to continue at full strength, conquer and clean the entire Strip, Smotrich said.
The emerging hostage deal is a “national security catastrophe,” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said in a statement on Monday morning.Go to the full article >>
Important facts
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- In November 2023, 50 hostages were released as part of a temporary ceasefire deal with Hamas.
- 98 hostages remain in Gaza.