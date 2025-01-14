'There's been a handshake': Trump addresses hostage deal finalization

A hostage deal may be signed by the end of the week, US President-elect Donald Trump said in a phone interview with Newsmax on Monday.

"I understand there's been a handshake, and they're getting it finished, maybe by the end of the week," Trump affirmed.

"We're very close to getting it done," he noted.

"They have to get it done," the President-elect emphasized, warning of severe consequences if a hostage deal would not be achieved.

"If they don't get it done, there's going to be a lot of trouble out there," he noted, "like they have never seen before." Visitors at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv. September 25, 2024. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

On Monday, a source told The Jerusalem Post that a three-phased plan to release the hostages held in Hamas captivity had been reached, with the parties awaiting Hamas's response.

Also on Monday, US President Joe Biden said a deal was on the "brink" and "finally coming to fruition."

Trump's previous comments

Trump has previously warned of consequences if the hostages are not released by the time he takes office on January 20.

In early January, he noted Hamas must release the hostages held in Gaza captivity “soon” when speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve gala.

In December, Trump posted on his social media platform Truth, writing' "Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity."

Hannah Sarisohn, Amichai Stein, and Joanie Margulies contributed to this report.