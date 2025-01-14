PA adamant in wanting to manage Gaza without Hamas, Egyptian source says - report

The Palestinian Authority (PA) is adamant to manage the Gaza Strip without Hamas, an Egyptian source with knowledge of the matter told Israel's public broadcaster KAN on Tuesday.

According to the report, the PA was in contact with the incoming Trump administration on the subject.

Egypt has been holding talks between the two parties in an attempt to reach an agreement with regard to the civil management of Gaza following the war.

Mistrust of Hamas

The source also reportedly told KAN that the Egyptian attempts have failed to persuade the PA to form a joint committee with Hamas.

According to the report, the PA's refusal stems from a lack of trust in Hamas and the terror group's attempt to destabilize the West Bank.

On Tuesday, Walla reported, citing three US officials, that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to present later in the day his day-after plan for the Gaza Strip.

According to the report, the plan is expected to include a proposed alternative to Hamas's rule, which would involve the Palestinian Authority and Arab states.