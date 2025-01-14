A grim report: This is what the lives of returning hostages will look like

A new report has revealed the expected medical and psychological state of the returning hostages, as hospitals prepare to receive them as hostage-ceasefire deal negotiations reach final stages. Sheba, Ichilov, and Beilinson hospitals are geared up for critical care.

One year after 105 hostages were released from Gaza as part of a prisoner-hostage exchange deal, survivors and their families continue to face significant health, psychological, and social challenges. A medical report by the health team of the Hostage Families Forum highlights that many survivors returned suffering from severe malnutrition, untreated injuries, and deep psychological trauma, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The report paints a grim picture of the survivors, many of whom returned with multi-system injuries, both physical and psychological. Survivors experienced significant weight loss due to severe malnutrition. Poor sanitary conditions in captivity led to digestive issues and skin infections.

Physical injuries, such as fractures and nerve damage left untreated, resulted in long-term disabilities. SURROUNDED BY Soroka medical staff who cared for her during the past six months, 85-year-old former hostage Alma Avraham, carrying a huge bouquet of flowers, leaves hospital to resume life in the bosom of her family. (credit: Courtesy Soroka Hospital Spokesman)

The psychological damage caused by captivity is at least as severe, if not worse, than the physical harm. The combination of violence, isolation, and uncertainty during captivity left lasting emotional scars. Many survivors suffer from PTSD, reporting intrusive thoughts, nightmares, hypervigilance, emotional numbness, and avoidance behaviors.

Many describe feeling as though they are "still in Gaza." These symptoms were especially acute among those who experienced violence or were separated from their families during captivity, though not exclusively.

Children, in particular, struggle to process their experiences, with some exhibiting developmental regression and heightened anxiety. The ongoing war in Israel, exposure to sirens, and other security threats exacerbate this hypervigilance.

The families must also contend with the lasting consequences of captivity. The report underscores the critical need for long-term support rather than arbitrary cessation after one year.

Survivors and their families often experience survivor’s guilt and tormenting thoughts, especially as some relatives, friends, or fellow captives remain in captivity under unbearable conditions for over 400 days. This emotional burden complicates the healing process, as many struggle to reconcile their freedom with the suffering of others.

Complex PTSD (CPTSD)

The repeated exposure to violence and the inhumane torture inflicted by captors inflicted severe psychological harm, leaving many with symptoms of CPTSD. This trauma shattered the released hostages' fundamental assumptions about the world and human nature, leading to a loss of trust. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The transition from captivity back to life in Israel remains challenging. Upon their return, many were confronted with mass destruction and its aftermath, such as the loss and displacement following the October 7 massacre.

Additionally, many lost their anonymity, feeling that their identities had become defined by their experiences. Public attention surrounding their release, though supportive, often heightened feelings of alienation and made it harder for them to return to normality.

Reintegration Challenges

Reintegrating into family life posed new and complex challenges. Many families were unprepared for the emotional complexity and realities of welcoming their loved ones back. Last-minute approvals for releases left families with little time to prepare emotionally or logistically. The absence of structured guidance and tools during this period left families to cope with the unexpected reactions of the returning hostages as well as their own emotional responses.

The disruptions caused by captivity continue to affect the survivors' ability to resume their professional lives and academic pursuits and to maintain interpersonal relationships. Many hostages cannot return to their previous workplaces due to ongoing physical or psychological challenges. Those who had physically demanding jobs or roles requiring sustained focus face significant hurdles in reintegrating into the workforce.

Given the life-altering nature of the trauma endured, alongside the ongoing hostage crisis, returning to pre-captivity routines seems impossible for many. Rehabilitation programs tailored to their needs remain insufficient.

Young hostages face significant academic disruptions, struggling with educational gaps, feelings of disconnection, and challenges in social reintegration. Many feel that their identities are shaped solely by their captivity experiences, making it difficult to reconnect with aspects of their previous lives.

Public attention can also exacerbate feelings of isolation, complicating efforts to rebuild relationships and assume normal roles in social and professional settings.

“The challenges that survivors and their families have faced over the past year highlight the critical need for comprehensive, long-term support,” said Professor Hagai Levin, head of the Health Team for the Hostage Families Forum.

“But there can be no full recovery without the return of all hostages. Prioritizing the release of all hostages is essential for the recovery process of the survivors, their families, and Israeli society as a whole. A national rehabilitation program based on a coordinated, multi-systemic, and flexible approach is essential to ensuring the long-term well-being of the survivors and their families."