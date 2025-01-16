Defense establishment goes public with preparations for deal

All Defense Ministry capabilities must be made available for implementing the hostage deal, receiving the returning hostages, and supporting their families, Defense Minister Israel Katz and Defense Ministry Director-General Maj.-Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir said Thursday.

They issued their directive after a situational assessment with the IDF, COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories), and the Defense Ministry.

This announcement was the first public confirmation of the defense establishment moving large pieces of its apparatus to prepare for implementing the deal.

Already on Tuesday night, however, The Jerusalem Post had received confirmation from people familiar with the matter that the IDF was starting certain preparations for aspects of an anticipated staged withdrawal from Gaza as part of the deal. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. January 11, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

No formal withdrawal activities have been made public yet.

Some preparations are often made even before changes on the ground occur. For example, if the IDF withdraws from the Netzarim corridor, there are huge amounts of more semi-permanent facilities and logistical setups that would need to be taken apart to remove them.

Also, the IDF said it had established two centers for intake of hostages: one at Kerem Shalom and one at Re’im.

Preparations to receive hostages

Doctors, psychologists, and other experts would await the hostages at these locations, the IDF said. The hostages would then be taken to the Hatzerim air base, where they will meet their families for the first time, and then many of them will be taken to hospitals, it said.

The Defense Ministry’s Rehabilitation Department and Department of Families and Commemoration have been placed on full alert alongside the IDF. They will provide all necessary assistance and support to the returning hostages and their families in all aspects, including medical and mental healthcare and support, and enhance emotional support and guidance for all families, the Defense Ministry said.