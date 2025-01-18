Who is Ohad Ben Ami, the Israeli-German set to return from Gaza after two birthdays in captivity?

Israeli-German national Ohad Ben Ami was 54 when Hamas abducted him from Kibbutz Be’eri. Now, after spending two birthdays in captivity, he is expected to be released as part of a hostage-ceasefire deal.

“Shma Yisrael, they’re here,” was the last message the father of three sent before being taken to Gaza along with instructions for his will. He was still in his underwear when he was carted off, his daughter told the Jewish Chronicle.

Ohad was abducted alongside his wife Raz, although she was freed in the November deal, after a terrorist shot him in the shoulder.

In December, Raz raised alarm bells that the cold months, without medical treatment, could be deadly for her husband and the other abductees.

While taken together, the couple were held separately, Ohad’s brother told 103FM. “Ohad had no idea what was happening to Raz or their daughters, as they had no idea what had happened to him or if they would see him again. That's the situation, unfortunately. Both Raz and her mother have suffered health relapses.” (l-R), Ella Ben Ami, Ronn Torossian, Raz Ben Ami. Raz was released from Gaza but her husband, Ohad, is still being held hostage in Gaza. (credit: Ronn Torossian)

"We know the Red Cross hasn't seen or visited him, and just as I didn't receive medication for my condition, I have no doubt that Ohad isn't getting what he needs," she said. "He's likely only getting what I received - shouts and threats. I begged for the medical help I desperately needed; my health severely deteriorated there and continued to decline after my return because I didn't receive the medications I must take.”

The cost of not knowing

The months of negotiations took an emotional toll on Ohad’s family, as highlighted by comments made by his daughter, Ella, earlier this week.

“I’m not able to close my eyes,” she said in a video recorded in the early hours of the morning. “It’s just that these days of negotiation are so frightening…“I don’t know what is true and what is false, and the uncertainty kills, and the helplessness is just too hard…”

Ella added that she had been struggling with eating and sleeping as a consequence of the situation.

To honor her father and the others abducted by Hamas, Ella founded the organization 'Hasamba' on their 200th day of captivity - a group that focuses young Israelis on fighting for the hostages' return.

Ohad’s brother Kobi described him as a modest and generous man who is always excited to host family events. The family marked his second birthday in captivity with a bike ride.