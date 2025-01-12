'The uncertainty kills:' Hostage's daughter describes impact of negotiation reports

Ella Ben Ami, whose father Ohad has been in Hamas captivity since he was taken hostage from Kibbutz Be'eri, took to Instagram this week to describe the impact of rumors of progress on a hostage deal on her.

"I'm not able to close my eyes," she said in a video recorded in the early hours of the morning. "it's just that these days of negotiation are so frightening."

Ben Ami described that, on the one hand, she is terrified that negotiations could fall through, and on the other, reports of the deal have created a huge amount of anticipation.

"I can just imagine hugging my dad, and it hasn't happened [yet]," she said.

"Every day is a new upheaval," she described adding that her stomach is churning. (l-R), Ella Ben Ami, Ronn Torossian, Raz Ben Ami. Raz was released from Gaza but her husband, Ohad, is still being held hostage in Gaza. (credit: Ronn Torossian)

"I don't know what is true and not true, and the uncertainty kills, and the helplessness is just too hard," she added.

"My stomach is turning over; I can't eat anymore. I toss and turn in bed. These are incredibly complex days of ups and downs, and I'm just scared it's the last chance [for a deal]; that a deal can be made now."

"A deal must be made because we can't go on like this," she added, adding that she misses her father terribly and needs to be able to hug him again.

"I think of him every single moment - every minute. I think about the negotiations every moment and about the moment when he will be here."

"I can't wait any longer; my soul can't [take it] anymore," she said.

Call for public action

Ben Ami called on the public to help do everything they can "so that those who need to decide if there is a deal make a deal."

People should work to ensure that decision-makers "decide that people will come home, decide to save lives, and decide that those who need to come back for proper burial come back."