Protesters demonstrate across Israel for hostages amid the start of the deal's first phase

Demonstrations were held across Israel on Saturday night to encourage the government not to abandon the hostage deal that will go into effect the following morning.

Many demonstrators were seen marking the second birthday of the youngest hostage, Kfir Bibas, who has now spent both of his birthdays in Hamas captivity.

One notable demonstration took place at the Hostages' Square in Tel Aviv, and another took place at the Begin Gate near the IDF military headquarters.

Speakers at the demonstrations

Einav Zengauker, a notable attendee at many of the hostage demonstrations, said on Saturday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was "blackmailed by ministers Smotrich and Ben-Gvir," according to Walla, as she referred to the two far-right politicians as "Death Eaters who are ready to abandon the hostages to be raped for a messianic fantasy of settlements in Gaza.

"The State of Israel signed an agreement in which everyone will return, and our mission is to ensure that the government does not blow up the agreement!" she continued. "The struggle will intensify from here because as long as Netanyahu, who torpedoed and thwarted deals, continues to threaten to return to fight and avoid ending the war, no one can guarantee that all the hostages left behind will return." Released hostage Amit Soussana speaks at Hostages' Square amid the implementation of January's hostage deal. (credit: ALON GILBOA)

Ofri Bibas Levy, aunt of Ariel and Kfir and sister to the Yarden of the Bibas family that are still held hostage, said, "I tried to write a birthday message for Kfir for the second time. A message for a child who cannot celebrate. A child who isn't here. A child trapped in hell. A child who might not even be alive. But no words come out, only tears. How could they rob Kfir of his right to enjoy his birthday? I'm sorry, Kfir. You should have been home by now."

Released hostage Amit Soussana noted her gratitude towards the Biden and Trump administrations "for their tireless efforts in securing a deal for the release of our hostages. Your leadership and commitment have been instrumental in reaching this crucial step. However, we urge you to continue your efforts to ensure the completion of the second phase of the deal."

Ofir Sharabi, whose father was murdered in Hamas activity and whose uncle, Eli Sharabi, is expected to return in the first phase of the deal, also spoke at Hostages' Square, saying, "My father was kidnapped before my eyes. He was murdered after surviving almost 100 days in terrible conditions in captivity. My uncle was also kidnapped. His wife, my aunt Liane, and my cousins ​​Yahel and Noya were murdered in their home. My cousin Idan and his girlfriend Eden were also murdered at the Nova festival.

"I'm 15. The amount of loss inside me doesn't match my age. I've lost people I love so much. I've lost a home. I've lost trust in the world. If this agreement had happened on time, my father would have come back to us and hugged us," she continued. "But it's happening so late. The only way I can close this circle is for them to bring Dad back, and we can sit by his grave, crying together. Until then, I'm stuck. A 15-year-old sitting in class, but my thoughts are in Gaza."

About 100 protesters demonstrated against the hostage deal in Jerusalem, Ynet reported. Another report by army radio stated that hundreds more were protesting by the Strings Bridge, blocking the entrance to Jerusalem.