77% of Jewish Israelis trust Trump on US-Israel relations, but only 20% trust him on Iran - survey

Ahead of the US President's inauguration on Monday, a recent from the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) found that 77% of Jewish Israelis trust President Donald Trump’s ability to handle US-Israel relations. However, there is significantly less confidence in his approach to Iran. The survey was conducted by JPPI researchers Shmuel Rosner and Nachum Selakoff, with Professor David Steinberg providing statistical oversight. According to the findings, 61% of Israelis are at least somewhat satisfied with Trump’s return to office, while 28% voiced dissatisfaction.

The results, conducted last week, ahead of the inauguration, revealed a deep political divide in how Israelis view Trump. Among right-leaning Israelis, 96% expressed satisfaction with Trump’s presidency, compared to just 24% of those who identify as left-leaning.

When it comes to dealing with Iran, trust levels in Trump are noticeably lower. Only 20% of Israelis said they have strong trust in Trump’s approach to Iran, 44% reported moderate trust, and 27% said they do not trust him at all. Interestingly, the survey also found that American Jews have more confidence in Trump’s handling of Iran than Jewish Israelis do.

Divide in the Diaspora

The data further highlighted a significant gap between Jewish Israelis and American Jews in their trust toward Trump. While 77% of Jewish Israelis trust him to manage US-Israel relations, only 54% of American Jews shared this view. Israelis walking past a poster thanking US President-elect Donald Trump, in Jerusalem, January 19, 2025 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Trust in Trump was particularly low when it came to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Just 13% of Israelis expressed high trust in Trump’s ability to address the issue effectively, 43% showed moderate trust, and 34% said they had no trust in him.

The survey also examined Israeli Arabs' views on Trump. In this group, 32% said they were happy with his time as president, while 43% weren't pleased with showing broader issues in the community.

The complete results and breakdown from the survey will come out in the next few days.

The Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI), located in Jerusalem, is a worldwide think tank that aims to help Jewish communities across the globe and make sure Jewish culture thrives in the long run.