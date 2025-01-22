Area E1 near Ma'aleh Adumim to be renamed after Trump, mayor says

Area E1 within the municipality of Ma'aleh Adumim in the West Bank is set to be renamed Trump 1 after US President Donald Trump when construction begins there, the city's municipality announced on Wednesday.

The E1 area, also known as Mevaseret Adumim, spans over some 12,000 dunams and is located between the developed part of Ma’aleh Adumim and Jerusalem.

The move came in honor of the newly inaugurated president and in the hope that under his administration, a residential neighborhood would be built in the area, the municipality stated.

"The time has come to implement the vision of Israel's leaders, who saw the development of the area as a strategic goal, and to strengthen the territorial continuity between Ma'ale Adumim and Jerusalem," Ma'aleh Adumim mayor Guy Yifrah noted.

"Trump's second term is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to strengthen the settlements," Yifrah further affirmed. U.S. President Donald Trump signs documents as he issues executive orders and pardons for January 6 defendants in the Oval Office at the White House on Inauguration Day in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA)

'Hopes in Trump'

"We place our hopes in Trump and believe he will promote construction in the area within the coming months. The name 'Trump One' will stand as a symbol of the strong alliance between us and our great friend, the United States."