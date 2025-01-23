Israeli hostages get heartfelt tribute at Tel Aviv drag festival

Yellow ribbons of solidarity with Israel's Gaza hostages featured alongside colorful performances at Tel Aviv's drag festival that opened this week, days after a ceasefire brought hope of the captives' return.

The ceasefire between Israel and Gaza's Hamas terrorist group came into effect on Sunday, with the first three hostages released in exchange for 90 Palestinian prisoners. Some 30 more of the 94 hostages who remain in the enclave are meant to be freed over the next five weeks.

"I think we can continue our lives, we can continue celebrating," said the show's host, Kimberly Swan. "But the most important thing right now in our country is to bring our hostages back home."

The Gaza war was triggered by Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel, in which 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies. It was the country's deadliest day, and the pain it inflicted on Israelis still endures.

"It always feels like something is missing," said performer Joanna Russ. "Like our brothers and sisters are not next to us." People perform at the opening night of a drag festival, following a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 22, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

International drag

Some performers at the festival in freewheeling Tel Aviv said they hoped to rekindle ties with drag performers abroad.

"We are here to say we miss the queens and we hope they don't have a stigma about us," performer Nona Chalant said.