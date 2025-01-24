South Africa's activist rabbi takes global stage in Israel's defense

Leading with conviction

South Africa’s Chief Rabbi Dr. Warren Goldstein has long defied the conventional rabbinic mold

‘While I do see my mandate as wide, I still take it from the Torah. After all, I am indeed a rabbi, not a politician,” said Rabbi Dr. Warren Goldstein, who became South Africa’s youngest chief rabbi in 2005 at the age of 32.

In the two decades since, Goldstein has effectively combined his Torah scholarship with a PhD in constitutional and human rights law, reshaping the role of a traditional rabbi and transforming it into advocacy and action.

“The Torah is not just about personal development; it’s a framework for creating a just and ethical society,” he explained.

Following the tumultuous events of October 7, he underscored the moral obligation he now feels to unapologetically and unequivocally confront injustices. SOUTH AFRICAN Chief Rabbi Dr. Warren Goldstein’s leadership has also been marked by his commitment to tackle societal issues in South Africa head-on. (credit: Office of the Chief Rabbi of South Africa)

“When redlines are crossed, silence is not an option,” he asserted.

Community leadership

Early in his tenure, he put his thesis on the convergence of Western and Jewish law into practice, launching South Africa’s “Bill of Responsibilities.” The act, a companion to the country’s Bill of Rights, integrates the concept of mitzvot, or responsibilities, into civic life. Today it is part of the country’s national education curriculum, teaching duty and accountability alongside rights.

Goldstein’s leadership has also been marked by his commitment to tackle societal issues head-on. In response to South Africa’s violent crime epidemic, he spearheaded the creation of Community Active Protection, a community-based anti-crime initiative that has reduced violent crime in its areas of operation by 90%.

“Some might ask why a rabbi is involved in crime prevention,” he said. “When people are suffering, the mitzvah is to act. As a community leader, I could not stand by and do nothing.”

Similarly, Goldstein has been a vocal critic of the widespread corruption in South Africa, particularly during the presidency of Jacob Zuma, when he joined the protests against state capture. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Advocacy for Israel

Since the October 7 massacre, Rabbi Goldstein has emerged as an articulate defender of Israel. Drawing on his legal expertise, he has methodically countered South Africa’s “dangerously false” apartheid and genocide accusations at the International Court of Justice. In addition, he has slammed his government for “seeking support from a violent, autocratic axis instead of like-minded democracies,” calling it a betrayal of South Africa’s constitutional values.

Six months into the war, he brought his fight to the US Capitol, using his communication skills to urge “leaders of the free world to take cognizance and action.” Speaking to thousands at the 2024 AIPAC conference, he framed the conflict as “not just about Israel, but a war against the West and its principles of freedom and human dignity, waged by violent jihadism.”

Shortly afterward, the South African chief rabbi also took aim at the United Nations and its biased posture against Israel, describing it as “nothing but a superficial talk shop hijacked and weaponized by tyrannical regimes.” He has called for its replacement by a united coalition of free, democratic nations genuinely committed to its founding charter.

Tackling antisemitism and terrorism

Rabbi Goldstein considers there to be a wide reach of jihadi terrorism “fueled by deeply ingrained antisemitism.” As such and in light of the terrorist attack on a Jewish community center in Cape Town in December 2024, the chief rabbi invited an international task force of security experts to assess and enhance local protections.

While the explosive device failed to detonate, Goldstein maintains that the intention was reminiscent of the Iranian-backed suicide attack against an Argentinian Jewish Community Center in the 1990s.

“When a country is unsafe for Jews, it becomes unsafe for all decent people,” he warned.

When asked about antisemitism in the country where the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement originated and pro-Palestinian marches are common, Rabbi Goldstein remains vigilant, but he highlighted that “globally, South Africa has some of the lowest rates of antisemitic incidents.” Ironically, he added, “on a street level, our community feels safer here than any other Diaspora community.”

Strengthening Jewish identity

Despite his global activism, Rabbi Goldstein remains deeply committed to his home community. Addressing the steady immigration to Israel despite challenges like the suspension of direct flights, he emphasized South Africa’s Jewish community’s rich history and strong Zionist identity.

“Aliyah has always been part of our story,” he explained, adding that it reflects not a lack of faith in South Africa’s future but an ironclad bond with Israel.

The South African chief rabbi has also remained true to his passion of strengthening Jewish identity and spirituality. He is the visionary behind the Shabbat Project, a global initiative encouraging Jews of all backgrounds to celebrate one Shabbat together annually.

“To be Jewish is not just to survive; it is to thrive with purpose and meaning. Shabbat gives us that” he said.

Looking forward

Looking ahead, Rabbi Goldstein remains unwavering in his mission to advocate for justice, defend Israel, and inspire the Jewish people.

“A thriving, safe Israel and a united Jewish people are essential for a healthy world,” he declared. “We must be strong diplomatically, militarily, and spiritually.”

With a legacy of transformative leadership and a vision rooted in Torah values, he vowed to keep challenging conventional boundaries and inspiring meaningful action.

He concluded with a reminder: “The Torah calls us to stand for justice and never stop striving for a better world.”

By practicing what he preaches, Rabbi Goldstein truly exemplifies what it means to be a light unto the nations.