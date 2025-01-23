Yamam Dep.-Ch: Deal better than 'dangerous' hostage rescue operation - N12

It's better to release hostages in a deal than through a rescue operation, Deputy Chief of Yamam - H - told N12's Uvda program.

Deputy Chief H. commanded two major hostage rescue operations in Gaza, one in February (to rescue Fernando Maman and Luis Har) and one in June (to rescue Noa Argamani, Almog Meir Jan, Shlomi Ziv, Andrey Kozlov) the latter of which resulted in the death of Yamam's Arnon Zamora.

"There is a very deep dissonance," he told N12. "On the one hand, the fighters really want to do a rescue operation, on the other hand, I say, because of the complexity, because of the danger, it's better to release them in a deal."

"Nothing is certain in these operations, even though two operations were successful."

The price of rescue operations

He added that a rescue operation from inside a tunnel may cost "an impossibly expensive price."

"While fighters are ready and prepared for rescue operations, if there is a possibility of a release in a deal, it will do everyone good."