Commander Arnon Zamora, 36, the Yamam fighter who was fatally wounded in Saturday's hostage rescue operation, succumbed to his wounds at the hospital, the Israel Police announced the same day.

Zamora was fatally wounded during the rescue operation, which brought back four hostages from Hamas captivity, including Noa Argamani (25), Almog Meir (21), Andrey Kozlov (27), and Shlomi Ziv (40), who were kidnapped from the Nova party on October 7.

Border Police's late Yamam fighter Arnon Zamora (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

