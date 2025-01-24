Herzog's 'Voice of the People' announces formation of global Jewish council

President Isaac Herzog’s “Voice of the People” initiative announced its creation of a global Jewish council on Wednesday.

Launched last year, the initiative said it aims to bring together Jewish voices from around the world to highlight the unity and resilience of the Jewish people in the face of unprecedented challenges.

The new council, which includes members from Israel, North America, and various other countries from across the world, will lead a two-year mission to address the most pressing issues facing the global Jewish community, Voice of the People added.

In February, the council is expected to convene for a virtual kick-off, followed by an in-person five-day conference in Israel in March.

“The selected council members represent not only an extraordinary range of skills and strengths but also a wealth of diversity, of complementary differences that I am confident will make the 'Kol Ha'am' Council much greater than the sum of its parts,” Herzog said. President Isaac Herzog. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

A new reality

Herzog continued, emphasizing the need to address the global spread of antisemitism, “The new reality that we face since 7 October 2023 leaves no doubt - we are obligated to mobilize our best collective resources to arrive at practical and genuine solutions to the needs and challenges of the Jewish people around the world. "

"I am convinced that through joint efforts, in the spirit of Jewish solidarity and with a strong belief in the power of listening, true dialogue, and a commitment to the community and to one another, we can lay the foundations for real, significant, and lasting change that will leave a mark on our future," he continued.

"On behalf of the State of Israel, I extend my congratulations to the elected council members and wish them success," Herzog concluded.

Shirel Dagan-Levy, CEO of Voice of the People, said, “The launch of the 'Voice of the People' council is an important opportunity for the Jewish people. With the unfolding hostage deal demonstrating both the gravity of the challenges we face and the power of collaborative efforts, this inaugural cohort of 150 members reflects the diversity, resilience, and shared destiny of our global community."

"Together, they embody our commitment to unity through dialogue, ensuring that every voice - from every corner of the Jewish world - is heard as we work to tackle the pressing challenges facing the Jewish people," she added. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Voice of the People is a joint project of the President's Office, the World Zionist Organization, and the Jewish Agency. It works in cooperation with philanthropic foundations, including the Azrieli Foundation, the Patrick and Lina Drahi Foundation, and the Wilf Family Foundation.