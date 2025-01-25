Ex-hostages seen in Hamas propaganda video with 'gift bags', thanking Hamas

Alongside the emotional footage of the four hostages return on Saturday, Hamas' military wing also released a video of the event. In the video, the hostages are seen thanking Hamas members in Arabic.

The hostages were also given "gift bags," similar to those received by Emily Damari, Romi Gonen, and Doron Steinbrecher during the first exchange last Sunday.

At the beginning of the video, Daniella Gilboa said in Arabic: "Thank you to the Al-Qassam Brigades for the good care."

Liri Albag said: "Thank you for the food, water, and clothes."

Karina Ariev was heard saying: "Thank you to the people who looked after us and protected us from the attacks." Former hostages, Naama Levy and Daniella Gilboa, seen holding Hamas certificates of release in the latest Hamas propaganda video (credit: screenshot, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

And lastly, Naama Levy said in Arabic: "Inshallah, may it be a happy day, the best day, and may we all be okay."

Families reunite

The four female soldiers - Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albog - were released today from Hamas captivity and arrived at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva. In footage from the hospital, the young women are seen wrapped in embraces, reunited with their families for the first time after a year and three months.

In the emotional clips, the girls are finally heard speaking in their own voices. Liri hugs her father and mother, crying and shouting with joy. She is heard saying, "Liri is number one!" while her father laughs and replies, "You haven't changed."

"I love you, citizens of Israel, and IDF soldiers who did everything for us," Liri said. "Thank you so much."

"You're back, our sweet girl, you're back," Karina's mother said as she hugged her with excitement. "You're with us."

The footage of Daniella's reunion showed her saying to her mother, Orli, "You're a lioness," who responds, "You know I'll do anything for you." Naama's parents were heard telling her, "We'll take care of you; everything will be okay."