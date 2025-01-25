Jerusalem Post
Israel estimates preparations in Gaza to soon begin to return next four hostages - KAN

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 25, 2025 08:44

Israel estimates that preparations will begin in Gaza in the coming hours to return the hostages Daniella Gilboa, Karina Ariev, Liri Albag, and Naama Levy, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported on Saturday morning, citing a security source.

Shortly thereafter, the IDF stated that it had completed preparations to return the hostages from the Gaza Strip to Israel.

The IDF's Manpower Directorate and Medical Corps have established initial absorption points where immediate medical care and personal support will be provided to the released hostages, the military noted.

After that, the former hostages will proceed to hospitals and reunite with their families.

This is a developing story.



