‘Sorry to ruin your weekend’: Israeli singer calls out Roger Waters over released hostages

Aviv Gefen, a prominent Israeli musician, took to Instagram on Saturday to call out Roger Waters, the former Pink Floyd musician and vocal supporter of the BDS movement, following the release of four female hostages from Hamas captivity in Gaza. Waters is widely known for his harsh criticism of Israel, often stirring controversy with his inflammatory remarks.

"Sorry to ruin your weekend," Geffen wrote in English, tagging Waters alongside an image of the four women. The photo showed the hostages moments before their transfer to Red Cross vehicles, where they were seen raising their hands in a gesture of triumph in front of Hamas terrorists.

Roger Waters’ history of inflammatory remarks

Waters, 81, has long been associated with anti-Israel rhetoric. In a contentious interview with British journalist Piers Morgan in July 2024, he claimed there was "no evidence of babies being burned or women being murdered on October 7," calling such reports "lies spread by ZAKA (an Israeli rescue organization) to justify genocide against Gaza’s residents."

Morgan pushed back, citing UN reports that documented sexual violence and other atrocities during the October 7 Hamas attacks. Waters’ comments drew international condemnation, and several Israeli radio stations responded by banning his music.

The four women, who worked as border observers and were abducted by Hamas during the October 7 attack, were released on Saturday. Their accounts of captivity, including harsh conditions and psychological torment, have drawn international attention and further condemnation of Hamas' actions. Israeli singer Aviv Geffen poses during a photocall to promote his Germany tour, in Berlin January 13, 2009 (credit: REUTERS/JOHANNES EISELE)

While their return has been celebrated, it also highlights the plight of over 80 Israelis who remain hostages in Gaza, including children and the elderly.

Waters, whose anti-Israel rhetoric is seen by many as crossing into antisemitism, has faced growing backlash worldwide. For Israelis, his comments during the recent conflict are particularly painful, as they trivialize the suffering caused by the October 7 attacks.