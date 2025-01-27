FM Sa'ar slams Irish president's comments on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar criticized Irish President Michael D Higgins for his remarks on Holocaust Remembrance Day on Sunday in a post on X/Twitter.

Sa'ar dubbed the president's comments "despicable," noting, "Even on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Irish President Michael Higgins couldn't help himself and resorted to a cheap, despicable provocation."

"The biggest murderous attack against Jews since the Holocaust was perpetrated from Jihadist Gaza. Nonetheless, he echoed Hamas' anti-Semitic lies and propaganda at a Holocaust memorial ceremony, leading to the removal of Jews, descendants of Holocaust survivors, from the event," Sa'ar further wrote.

In his speech, Higgins referred to the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

"It is to be hoped" that "those in Israel who mourn their loved ones, those who have been waiting for the release of hostages, or the thousands searching for relatives on the rubbles in Gaza will welcome the long overdue ceasefire," Higgins said. (Illustrative) Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar over a back drop of an Irish and Palestinian flag. (credit: Canva, Clodagh Kilcoyn/Reuters, OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

He addressed "the heavy price" paid during the conflict, "the loss of civilian lives, the majority of women and children, their displacement, and the loss of homes and necessary institutions for life itself.

"It is important that all remaining hostages are released and all phases of the agreement are fully implemented," he added.

Footage from the event showed protesters being forcefully escorted away from the premises.

Unfassbar !!! Der irische Präsident Michael D. Higgins nutzte ausgerechnet die Bühne des Internationalen Holocaust-Gedenktags, um Israel wegen des Kriegs in Gaza scharf zu kritisieren. Juden im Publikum, die ihren Unmut äußerten, wurden kurzerhand gewaltsam aus dem Saal geworfen. pic.twitter.com/UVvseMnwgV — Ahmad Mansour ️ (@AhmadMansour__) January 26, 2025

"It is to be hoped that the agreement will not only bring an end to the horrific loss of life and destruction that has taken place, but it will also mark the beginning of the meaningful discussions the sustained diplomatic initiatives that have been missing from the international community with tragic consequences and that it will commence a meaningful peace and security to Israel, Palestine, and the greater region," the Irish president noted.

"A peace that will address the root causes of the conflict as well as its aftermath and be premised on the upholding of human rights."

Concerns over speech

Earlier in January, Irish Jewish leaders objected the decision to have President Higgins deliver the Holocaust Remembrance Day speech due to concerns that he had overlooked antisemitism in Ireland.

Ireland's Chief Rabbi Yoni Wieder noted that the president had “neglected even to acknowledge the scourge of contemporary antisemitism in Ireland, let alone do anything to address it," resulting in his speech ringing “hollow for many Irish Jews."

Jewish Representative Council of Ireland member Maurice Cohen made similar comments to The Jewish Chronicle, stating, “It would be inappropriate for President Higgins to deliver the keynote speech at Holocaust Memorial Day.”

In December, Sa'ar announced he had decided to close the Israeli embassy in Ireland, stating the Irish government had engaged in "double standards and antisemitic rhetoric" against the Jewish State, which was "rooted in efforts to delegitimize and demonize" Israel.

Michael Starr contributed to this report.