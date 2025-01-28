Israeli inmates meet with Holocaust survivors on Int'l Holocaust Remembrance Day

Inmates in Israeli prisons conducted a meeting via video call with Holocaust survivors to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Israel's Prison Service (IPS) said on Monday.

The virtual meeting was held with inmates from ten prisons across the country as well as representatives from Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust memorial.

The meeting was held as part of a program entitled "Victory of the Spirit."

The program has been operating for the past 20 years and, in the last seven years, has been in conjunction with Yad Vashem.

Purpose of the initiative

The aim of the initiative is to combine educational values such as Holocaust remembrance and granting a rehabilitation process for prisoners.

At the end of the program, inmates allowed to do so are set to tour Yad Vashem.