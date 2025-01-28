Israel must set conditions for Syria withdrawal, 6 month stay would backfire, INSS expert says

Israel must set conditions for an eventual withdrawal from its buffer zone in Syria, and if it stays longer than six months, the situation could start to backfire, INSS Northern Arena Program Head and former IDF intelligence officer Dr. Carmit Valensi has told The Jerusalem Post.

Valensi has come out with a number of recommendations for Israel's Syria policy, and all of this comes as the EU late Monday night announced a road map for lifting its sanctions against Syria in order to encourage the new regime, run by Hayʼat Tahrir al-Sham’s (HTS) Abu Mohammed al-Julani, to move in a more democratic and Western values focused direction.

The EU's announcement is the furthest the West has come toward normalizing relations with al-Julani, who overthrew Bashar Assad on December 7-8, and following the US making some initial limited inroads towards lifting some sanctions as well.

As the West gets closer to al-Julani and he continues a public campaign regarding Israel that his regime will respect the armistice between the countries set down in 1974, but also wants Israel to withdraw from Syrian territory, pressure on the Jewish state to withdraw may grow exponentially.

Given al-Julani's past connections to al-Qaeda, IDF Division 210 entered Syria in the days after the Assad regime fell, establishing a buffer zone all along the Israel-Syrian border, including taking over the Syrian side of Mount Hermon and digging a several-meter-deep series of defensive trenches along the border. Syrian rebel leader Abu Mohammed al-Julani (credit: REUTERS/Mahmoud Hasano/Media Branch of Syrian Rebel Operations Room/via REUTERS )

On Tuesday, the IDF even announced enhanced temporary building facilities on the Syrian side of the Hermon to better keep soldiers warm during the intense winter conditions.

Also on Tuesday, Defense Minister Israel Katz advocated keeping the buffer zone for an indefinite period.

In a recent INSS publication, Valensi said, "The uncertainty surrounding the intentions of Al-Sharaa [another name for al-Julani] specifically, and the future of Syria in general, alongside the evolving reality, may present new challenges but also create opportunities for Israel."

Long term benefits

"To achieve long-term strategic and security benefits, Israel should aim to stabilize Syria under a moderate, stable, and effective regime that is open to political engagement, curtails Iranian influence, and eliminates threats from terrorist elements against Israel," she wrote.

Therefore, Valensi stated Israel should "develop a new border defense plan, including addressing the question of a buffer zone and the role of the UN force (UNDOF)." More specifically, Valensi said that arrangements with UNDOF, given the UN's weak peacekeeping record in the Middle East, would be insufficient, and would need to be enhanced by additional arrangements with the new Syrian regime and likely also with Turkey, given its influence over the new regime.

In some scenarios, some of the Druze villages on the Israeli-Syrian border could also have a security role given that many have positive relations with Israel.

In some scenarios, some of the Druze villages on the Israeli-Syrian border could also have a security role given that many have positive relations with Israel.

Further, she said Jerusalem should "explore preliminary communication channels with the new administration in Syria to safeguard Israel’s political and security interests in the Golan Heights and deeper within Syria."

The Post understands that in addition to widely reported connections between Israel and various rebel groups during the civil war, including providing various rebel members medical assistance in Israeli territory,

Also on December 11, the Post reported that IDF sources had said they had already had contacts with HTS-affiliated officials on smaller issues.

For example, after some Syrian rebels attacked a UN site and stole some UN items at the time, IDF officials were able to relay messages to higher up HTS affiliated officials, leading to the stolen items being returned within a relatively short time.

The Post understands that various contacts which cannot be publicized due to their sensitivity are ongoing.

Next, Valensi wrote that Israel should, "clarify through diplomatic channels to regional forces and local actors that Israel's presence in Syria is temporary, pending the resolution of issues that ensure its security interests. This includes outlining the conditions for an Israeli withdrawal."

Regarding these conditions, she told the Post that the sides would need to agree to a set period of time of quiet and stability on the border as well as the new regime ensuring no one from Syria tries to penetrate into Israel.

Another condition could be the regime proving that it is thwarting Hezbollah from smuggling weapons through Syria into Lebanon, a major strategic issue under the Assad regime.

Earlier this week, the new regime announced for the second time in January that it had blocked Hezbollah weapons smuggling through its territory.

Other conditions might include ensuring certain more radical jihadist actors connected to HTS do not approach the southern Syria border near Israel and a general process which sees the rights of minorities in Syria being respected.

Moreover, she recommended establishing "connections with positive elements within Syria and consider providing targeted yet symbolic humanitarian aid."

In addition, she advocated, "formulating understandings with Turkey, which will play a central role in Syria, to avoid framing Turkey— a NATO member— as an adversary. Simultaneously, strengthen dialogue with Jordan and the Gulf States to guide Syria’s reconstruction in a positive direction."

Also, she asserted that Israel needs to "initiate the establishment of an international quadrilateral committee comprising Israel, Turkey, the United States, and Russia. The goal would be to stabilize the new Syrian regime and protect minorities in Syria."

Finally, Valensi wrote that "Israel must combine security determination with thoughtful diplomatic measures. This is a golden opportunity for Israel to play a constructive role in stabilizing the new Syria, enhance its regional and international standing, and improve its national security on the Syrian front for many years to come."