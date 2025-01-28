'I saw how you were fighting for me!' Naama Levy shares first post since release from Gaza

Released hostage Naama Levy thanked IDF troops and the Israeli public for its support during her time in Hamas captivity in a post on social media on Tuesday.

"I want to thank the IDF soldiers and all the people of Israel. Even in captivity, I saw how you were fighting for me! Thank you, everyone; I love you," Levy, who was kidnapped from the Nahal Oz base on October 7, wrote.

"I’m home. After 477 days, I’m finally home," she wrote.

"I’m safe and protected, surrounded by family and friends, and feeling better with each passing day. During the first 50 days since October 7, I was alone most of the time," she added.

Levy noted how the IDF observers and civilians with whom she was in captivity gave her "strength and hope."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naama is back home alive (@naama_levy_is_home)

She noted how they "supported one another until the day of our release and continue to do so afterward.

Waiting for the remaining hostages

"We are waiting for Agam and the rest of the hostages to return so that we can complete the recovery process," she further stated.

Levy was released last week along with fellow IDF observers Daniella Gilboa, Karina Ariev, and Liri Albag as part of a hostage-ceasefire deal signed between Israel and Hamas.