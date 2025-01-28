'$50m. taxpayer dollars about to fund condoms in Gaza,' WH press sec. says

In the first White House press briefing since President Donald Trump took office, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday said that “there was about to be $50 million taxpayer dollars that went out the door to fund condoms in Gaza,” according to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) before the State Department froze foreign aid over the weekend, pending review.

“That is a preposterous waste of taxpayer money,” she added, laying the blame at the door of the previous Biden administration.

Palestinian terrorists in Gaza began launching improvised explosive devices (IEDs), including condoms and balloons, into Israel’s South in 2017.

Condoms and balloons with explosive devices attached to them landed in schoolyards, agricultural fields, and highways and caused significant physical and psychological damage.

Thousands of hectares of land were burned, and these IEDs caused millions of shekels of damage. A field set on fire by Palestinian terrorists using balloons with burning materials attached to them (credit: SHAAR HANEGEV SPOKESPERSON)

As terrorists learned how to increase their range, in 2019, several balloons with rocket-propelled grenades attached were discovered close to a gas station by security staff at the Midreshet Ben-Gurion educational center near Sde Boker, some 70 km. from Gaza.

Supply of condoms

The condoms were supplied by either local Palestinian organizations or by international humanitarian aid organizations.

The helium was initially imported, intended for medical purposes, with Israel’s approval.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.