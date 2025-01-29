Hebrew Scouts Movement leaders praise scouting youth for wartime activism

The Hebrew Scouts Movement in Israel held its annual conference in Eilat last weekend, returning after the previous year's conference was canceled due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas War.

The conference, hosted by journalist Michal Peilan, opened up with a speech by the Hebrew Scouts Movement chairman Raz Perel, who touted the organization's values.

Speaking to Maariv, Perel discussed the actions of Israel's male and female scouts after the October 7 massacre.

How Israel's scouting youth took action after October 7, 2023

"The mobilization of the youth after the events of October 7 was inspiring," he explained. "The first thing that I and the Hebrew Scouts Movement's CEO Elad Sandrovitch did after we understood the magnitude of what happened was to instruct the leaders of the scout tribes not to interfere, but rather to support, with any youth projects. Cooperating with municipal authorities also leads to better and more effective results.

He further mentioned a march organized by scouts from the Shaked tribe in Kfar Aza calling for the freeing of the hostages. Hebrew Scouts Movement of Israel CEO Elad Sanderovitch. (credit: Yaniv Cohen/Via Maariv)

"When they told me about their plan, I asked to schedule a meeting the next morning to help them implement it," Perel said.

"The march is just one example that proves the power that the members of the Hebrew Scouts Movement have," Sandrovitch said, adding that "the youth, who are often portrayed as being addicted to screens, are actually very willing to take action and give to society. No matter where you go, you can see graduates of the Scouts Movement doing their best."

Elinor Biton Brei'ah, head of the tribe in Kfar Aza and deputy leader of the southern regional leadership, shared her story with Maariv.

"I survived the October 7 massacre with my family," she said. "The terrorists were on the roof of my home, but luckily they didn't get inside."

She explained that some of the hostages who were taken captive by Hamas and held in Gaza and then returned were in her scout tribe. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"It was very difficult, but at the same time, seeing the senior trainees continue to set an example for the rest of the trainees in the tribe, even tough they themselves are struggling with returning to normalcy until all the hostages come back home, was something to be proud of."