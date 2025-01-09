Over 150 lone soldiers join the IDF through Garin Tzabar Scouts program.

Over 150 young immigrants from the United States, Canada, England, and several other countries are currently arriving in Israel as part of the Garin Tzabar Scouts program, according to a press release on Thursday.

These new immigrants will spend four months in an absorption period before enlisting in the IDF.

CEO of Tzofim Tzabar Olami, Daniel Amira, "In a difficult time when we are desperate for the arrival of new immigrants, the Tzofim Garin Tzabar enterprise succeeds in bringing to Israel individual immigrants who left behind their home, parents, work, and studies, and chose to be here with us in the midst of the war and contribute to the country.

We all salute them for their choice and see it as a true fulfillment of Zionism."

The opening event of the Winter 2025 Garin Tzabar program is expected to take place on January 12 at the Tzofim Garin Tzabar Village at the Ra'anana Absorption Center. Israeli reserve soldiers seen during a military training before heading to the Israeli-Gaza border in the Golan Heights, northern Israel, on October 25, 2023 (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

Providing support for lone soldiers

The Garin Tzabar program, established by the Scouts movement in 1991, has provided a comprehensive support system to more than 7,000 lone immigrant soldiers over the past 33 years.

In August, The Jerusalem Post reported that over 300 immigrants were set to arrive in Israel as a part of the Summer 2024 program.

This amount of immigration to Israel marked a significant influx during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.