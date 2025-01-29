Lapid, Shas ultra-Orthodox leader, discuss future political cooperation

Opposition leader Yair Lapid and Shas’s spiritual leader, Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, spoke Tuesday evening about future political cooperation, Kan News reported Wednesday.

During the conversation, Rabbi Yosef told Lapid, “We need to see how we cooperate in the future.” Lapid responded: “Our parents in heaven, listening to this conversation, must be proud.”

כזה עוד לא היה למעלה מעשור | "ליקר ונעלה, פעיל ונמרץ, ח"כ מר יאיר לפיד, ה' ישמרהו. לרגל תמיכתו בחוק מורשת מרן ודבריו המאלפים! ישר כח!".על החתום: מרן הרב יצחק יוסף, מנהיגה הרוחני של ש"ס. https://t.co/GaGZQ0PL1K pic.twitter.com/YyqzVQphH6 — ישי כהן (@ishaycoen) January 28, 2025

The discussion followed Lapid’s speech in the Knesset in which he praised the late Rabbi Ovadia Yosef and supported a proposed law to memorialize the Shas founder. In response, Rabbi Yosef sent Lapid a book with a personal dedication, Kan News reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, tensions escalated between Shas and Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich regarding the contentious draft law. Shas chairman Arye Deri said in an interview with Kol Barama radio that if no agreement is reached on the matter, the country might be forced into new elections.

According to Kan News, Haredi party leaders warned that Smotrich’s opposition to the draft law could lead to the coalition’s collapse. Smotrich, in turn, stated in the Knesset on Wednesday morning that if no consensus is reached, at the very least, all parties should work together to pass the budget. POLICE CONFRONT haredi demonstrators blocking a road in Jerusalem, protesting against efforts to draft haredim into the military, earlier this month. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Potential shift in political alliances

The conversation between Lapid and Rabbi Yosef marks a potential shift in political alliances, as Lapid has historically clashed with ultra-Orthodox parties over issues such as military service exemptions and religious influence in public life.

However, his recent remarks in support of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef and the proposed memorial law suggest a possible thawing of relations, Kan News noted.

This development also comes as ultra-Orthodox leaders express growing concerns over their political standing within the government, particularly in light of coalition tensions surrounding the draft law and budget negotiations.