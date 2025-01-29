State comptroller: Fuel storage system was not prepared for war

At the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas War, Israel’s fuel market was at risk and not prepared for emergency, according to a report by state comptroller Matanyahu Englman released Wednesday.

The report, focused on the Eilat-Ashkelon Pipeline Company (EAPC), found that Israel was not prepared to unload distillates needed in emergency while the Israel-Hamas War shut down the port in Ashkelon and threatened the ports in Haifa and Ashdod.

This was a threat that was present during Operation Guardian of the Walls as well, the report noted.

This was due in part to environmental protections on the port in Eilat, put in place by the Environmental Protection Ministry, and the Energy Ministry failing to release budgets from 2020 to prepare the port in Eilat for the unloading and storage of distillates.

This was also impacted by limitations on foreign clients in Eilat, the report added. STATE COMPTROLLER Matanyahu Englman attends a conference of the Besheva media group in Jerusalem, earlier this year.

Risks of leaks

The report also touched on risks of leaks from the EAPC’s pipeline, saying that in spite of recommendations in a 2015 risk survey that additional values were needed for one of the pipelines or an alternative solution must be found, this has not taken place as of the time of the report nine years later.

The report also noted that in spite of the 2015 recommendation, the Environmental Protection Ministry only determined that alternatives should be examined in 2022 – seven years after the initial risk report.

Englman called on the Prime Minister’s Office to hold a government meeting as soon as possible to come to conclusions regarding expanding activity at the port in Eilat.

He also called on government offices to form the government’s stance on what the future of the EAPC should be, given an expected reduction in the use of fuel products while balancing environmental needs and energy needs at war and in peacetime.

The comptroller also called on the government to determine which ministry should be responsible for the EAPC, which currently falls under the Finance Ministry but is of utmost significance to the Energy Ministry.